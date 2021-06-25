Side effects for the economy if the micro PPKM fails





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) decided to implement the application of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) Micro to reduce the spread of the recently raging COVID-19. Despite the call to confinement enough people in the community. One of Jokowi’s considerations in choosing the Micro PPKM is the economic factor. Then, if it turns out that PPKM Micro fails, what will be the impact on the economy? According to Institute for Economic and Financial Development (Indef) researcher Nailul Huda, before determining policies, it is best to first examine the causes of the economic depression during the pandemic. According to him, there are two main reasons. First, people’s mobility is very limited, so most people withhold their consumption. This is reflected in the data on declining public consumption and increasing third-party funds in the banking sector. “Why are people reluctant to spend their money? Because they fear the pandemic will still happen, they are afraid of getting infected, so they hold back their consumption,” he said when he said been contacted. detik.com, Thursday (24/6/2021). Second, continued Huda, people’s incomes have declined. The causes include a storm of layoffs, the shutdown of many commercial players, etc. As a result, incomes decrease. Based on the two causes according to the Huda option confinement is the right choice. Because the COVID-19 virus, which is the main root of the problem, needs to be addressed first. Yes PPKM Micro If you fail to overcome the pandemic, the effect will be much greater and prolonged than confinement. Huda also predicts that layoffs will continue if the COVID-19 pandemic does not end. The reason for the mass layoffs is not due to the policies of social tightening, but to the pandemic itself. “The main cause of the layoffs is that the government cannot properly manage the pandemic. The high pandemic is still open for tourism, there is work from Bali so it’s kind of like making the PSBB a scapegoat. PPKM Micro Even though many businesses have closed, the threat of layoffs still looms large. Try it at the start of a total lockdown. The industry can still survive now, the layoff storm is not happening, “he said. Go to the next page.

