Opposition gives government a hard time





ISLAMABAD: Opposition members gave the government a hard time criticizing the federal budget which they said was prepared by the same old bureaucrats in the finance ministry, not the government itself.

Marriyum Aurengzeb of the PMLN said the PTI government forgot about its promises to create 20 million jobs, build five million houses and not take the IMF program. “They forgot their promises but we will not forget because it is the continued shutdown of the RTS system to impose a selected government and the victimization of opponents in the name of accountability,” she said.

The PMLN leader pointed out that in the last two years, 10 months and seven days of the PTI regime, the prices of basic necessities have increased by 16 percent, unemployment by 15 percent, tariffs in the electricity by 25 percent, while another five million people were made as jobless loans and 13 trillion rupees were taken out.

She argued that opposition parties would not allow passage of the federal budget which was anti-poor and anti-growth. Marriyum Aurengzeb during his speech said that Imran Khan was neither corrupt nor incompetent, but rather that his Zakoota Jin had eaten billions of rupees in sugar and attack and vaccination scams.

The House concluded debate on the federal budget as Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin would deliver a closing speech today (Friday). Hina Rabbani Khar, while criticizing the federal budget, said that it was prepared by the same person who was finance secretary in the year 2002. Should we congratulate the government on the budget which will result in taxation? of Rs383 billion dollars and no relief for the poor, she said.

The PPP parliamentarian also challenged the PTI government’s claims that Pakistan for the first time achieved a record US $ 25 billion in exports in one year. This happened during the last PPP regime and that mark was reached eight years ago, she said.

PMLN member Rana Tanveer Hussain said the government, through the federal budget, not only wanted to remove 119 billion rupees from exemptions, but was also on the verge of taxing 383 billion rupees. additional taxes to burden people. He said the special assistants and advisers, who are job seekers in all schemes, have prepared the budget documents.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, while championing fiscal policies, expressed the government’s commitment to make Pakistan a strong country. He said economic indicators were improving with growth in agriculture, industry and service sectors. Ali Muhammad Khan said that Imran Khan mainly focused on three points, including the integration of young people into political life, accountability at all levels and the launch of the Ehsaas program, the largest social program in the country.

Dr Ramesh Kumar called on political parties to reach consensus on electoral reforms to ensure the exercise of transparent elections. If the 18th amendment to the Constitution was made unanimously, then why consensus cannot be reached on electoral reforms, said the PTI parliamentarian.

