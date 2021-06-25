COVID-19: Double-bitten vacationers returning from Orange List countries will not have to self-isolate “later in the summer”, government plans show | UK News

People fully vaccinated in England will be able to travel to an Orange List country without having to quarantine when they return “later this summer,” the government predicts.

When the new exemption for those who have had two COVID injections goes into effect, the directive that people should only travel to Amber List countries for “essential” reasons will also be dropped, the transport ministry said.

This means that at this point anyone will be able to travel to the countries in the amber category – including France, Portugal and Germany – regardless of the reason for their trip. These nations, however, can set their own conditions on arrivals.

Picture:

Everyone over 18 in England is now eligible to make an appointment for a coronavirus vaccine



Changes are expected to come in phases, starting with UK residents.

Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said more details will be released in July as the government explores options.

“Thanks to our successful vaccination program, our intention is that later in the summer fully vaccinated UK residents will not have to self-isolate when traveling from Amber List countries,” a- he declared.

“There are still a number of questions that still need to be answered, but what we wanted to do is let people know that this is something that we are actively looking at – but that won’t be until later in the day. ‘summer.

“And I can say more about that next month.”

Even when those with double bites are exempt from quarantine when visiting Amber List countries, they will still need to take a test before departure on day two, the Transport Department said.

Announcing their “intention”, the ministry also indicated The Spanish Balearic Islands, Malta, Madeira and some Caribbean islands – including Barbados – are added to the green list for trips to England.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the latest announcement on international travel was a science decision.



The next government update is expected to include rules regarding children and those who cannot be vaccinated, how the program works at the border, and when these changes will take place.

Ministers are awaiting a decision on the advisability of systematically offering vaccination to those under the age of 18. In the meantime, they are taking clinical advice on whether regular testing might be a safe alternative to quarantine for children accompanied by vaccinated adults.

Until all of the new rules come into effect, the department said: “All passengers, whether vaccinated or not, must continue to adhere to quarantine rules for returning to the UK from a country from the Amber List, and it is recommended that people do not travel to Amber List countries at this time. “

The Spanish Balearic Islands and Madeira, an autonomous region of Portugal, are on the British government’s green list.

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said the aviation industry would work with the government to ensure the policy is introduced “as soon as possible”.

“It is very positive news that ministers are following the science and that fully vaccinated people will be able to travel safely without quarantine later this summer,” he said.

“We are a cosmopolitan country, a small island with strong links with the rest of the world. Exporters want to go out and sell their wares to the world, families want to reconnect after a year of separation. We will work with the government to make this happen ASAP and let Britain fly! “

Boris Johnson gave a hint on the changes earlier Thursday when he said that travel rules have been eased for those who have received coronavirus jabs was on the horizon.

Thanks to our successful vaccination program, our intention is that later in the summer fully vaccinated UK residents will not have to self-isolate when traveling from Amber List countries. Well laid out more details next month. – MP Rt Hon Grant Shapps (@grantshapps) June 24, 2021

There is a “real opportunity” to “open up travel through the double jab,” the prime minister said.

It comes after the government announced on Wednesday that three in five adults in the UK have now received two doses of a vaccine, each over 18 in all parts of England, Wales and Ireland of the North are now eligible to make appointments.

“We have more than 60% of our [adult] population that has now had two jabs, 83% have had a jab, ”Mr Johnson said.

“We’re really doing it now. The crucial thing is to show up and get your second jab.

“I’m not going to pretend this summer for travel purposes will be like any summer.

“I don’t want to cover things up, but like I said the other day, it will be different.”

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Prime Minister said there was a “real opportunity” to “open up travel through the double jab”



Updating its travel advice earlier on Thursday evening, the Scottish government said a decision on whether those who have received two doses of the vaccine could be exempt from quarantine restrictions when returning from Orange List countries would not be taken “immediately”.

Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport Michael Matheson said: “From the start we said caution was required when it comes to international travel and people should think it over. very carefully to a trip abroad, because situations can suddenly change. “

Picture:

Six in 10 adults in the UK have already received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine



He added: “We continue to work closely with other countries of origin and cautiously support exploring options for easing restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers arriving from Amber List countries – but only if clinical boards support it and if they are in place to ensure the safety at large for the people of Scotland. “

Meanwhile, according to government data, the UK has reported 16,703 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 other coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24-hour period.

A total of 43,656,327 initial vaccines have been administered in the UK, while 31,908,103 people have been fully vaccinated.

Earlier Thursday, Public Health England said COVID cases continued to rise in all parts of the country.