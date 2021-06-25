Pence could finally be ready to fight back against Trump





Mike Pence will soon decide whether to retaliate against former President Donald Trump. Trump continues to stir up rage against his staunch former lieutenant. Pence speaks Thursday night at a Reagan Foundation event titled “A Time for Choose.” See more stories on the Insider business page.

UPDATE, 10:15 p.m. June 24:

Former Vice President Mike Pence hit back at former President Donald Trump on Thursday night, warning that no one should have the power to decide the presidency and strongly refuted the former president’s continued attacks on him.

“Now there are members of our party who believe that as chair of the joint session, I had the power to reject or return electoral votes certified by states. But the Constitution does not give the Vice President any such authority until the joint session of Congress, ”Pence told the crowd at the Reagan Library in California. “And the truth is, there is hardly any idea more anti-American than the idea that one person can choose the president. The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone.”

Pence never mentioned Trump by name, but the remarks were clearly aimed at Trump and his supporters, who continue to spread an election lie that Pence could have helped them overturn the 2020 election results.

“I understand the disappointment many are feeling about the last election, I can understand I was on the ballot,” Pence said. “But you know there is more at stake than our party and our political fortunes right now. If we lose faith in the Constitution, we won’t just lose the elections, we will lose our country. So now more than ever, America needs the Republican Party to be the party of the Constitution of the United States.

The original analysis continues below:

Thursday night could finally be the night that former Vice President Mike Pence, a man with his own 2024 presidential ambitions, begins retaliating against Donald Trump, who nearly got him killed six months ago.

Pence has been Trump’s staunch lieutenant par excellence. He backed Trump in the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol, after Trump led a raging mob, shouting “Hang Mike Pence! To stop Pence-led certification from the 2020 election. Pence remained silent when Trump considered removing Pence from the ticket in 2020. He skillfully defended Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the philosophy of the foreign policy and the health care record.

But rowdies at a recent conservative Christian conference in Florida may have given the impetus for Pence to finally break with Trump, after five years of astonishing obedience.

The taunts shocked Pence and his team, a Republican close to Pence said. “They got stung last week when the crowd booed at them. It showed how difficult this path is.”

As if to hammer home this point, Trump himself stoked the fires of MAGA’s rage and torched Pence earlier this week, as Trump repeated his false claim that Pence could have overturned the Jan.6 election results.

Pence’s speech Thursday night at the Ronald Reagan Library is about the future of the Republican Party and is aptly named, “A Time for Choose.”

And Pence choosing this moment to distance himself from Trump, who faces significant legal danger and a hint of declining popularity among hard-core conservatives, could mark his best shot to unofficially launch his own quest for the Republican presidential nomination. from 2024.

Neither Pence nor Trump have officially declared their presidential ambitions for 2024. But Pence is already playing the role of candidate, with the former vice president reappearing on the national stage with campaign speeches, a new podcast and a regular column published by friends and allies of the Heritage Foundation.

Pence in April chose a Christian right-wing group in South Carolina, an early state primary for his first address since leaving office.

Then, earlier this month in New Hampshire, which traditionally hosts the nation’s first presidential primary, Pence played with Trump’s aloofness by telling local Republicans that he and Trump might never see each other ‘in the eye’ on the events of January 6.

It’s clear that die-hard Trump loyalists on the Republican base are unlikely to ever support Pence as long as Trump plans to run in 2024.

But it is also clear that this group is steadily decreasing. The more Trump is out of sight from Twitter and Facebook, an infrequent presence on cable TV, the more out of mind he is. Perhaps sensing this, Trump is expected to headline a campaign-style rally in Ohio on Saturday.

Pence must ultimately end his ride on the Trump train if he ever hopes to make his own move.

For now, Pence remains in “purgatory,” said longtime Republican strategist Doug Heye.

“If you want to play Trump’s game, you have to support him. Pence certifies that voting by the Electoral College is clearly the right thing to do is seen by Trump as an unforgivable sin,” Heye said. “So it’s not clear that there is a right way to move forward.”

Some Republicans familiar with Trump and Pence are skeptical that he will ever part ways with Trump altogether.

“Because of his religious beliefs and his character idea, he can get angry, but this is the guy who will go and pray over it and wake up the next day with a different behavior,” a former Trump adviser said.

Tonight, expect Pence to perform some of his biggest hits, touting his work on coronavirus vaccines (despite deep opposition to the Republican base vaccination), his work in moving the state embassy -United in Israel in Jerusalem and limiting protections for the LGBTQ + community.

Watch to see if he bends down to his applause, literally, gripping the podium and getting closer and closer to the mic with each new zinger, like he did last week in Florida.

And, more importantly, wait and see if Pence makes the riskiest but most politically necessary move of all: coming to Trump, the still-reigning king of the Republican Party.

Tom LoBianco is Washington correspondent for Insider and author of Mike Pence’s biography, “Piety & Power: Mike Pence and the Taking of the White House”.

