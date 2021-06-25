Multan Sultans win first PSL title and beat Peshawar Zalmi by 47 points in final





ANI | Update: June 25, 2021 at 9:22 am IST

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 25 (ANI): Verb Sohaiis Maqsood celebrated his national call-up with his fifth half-century of tournament play, while Rilee Rossouw kept the best for the grand final as Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi by 47 points to win Pakistan Super La Ligue 6 in the spotlight at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday night. beat five fours and three sixes in a swashbuckling 21-ball 50 – his first half-century of the tournament – to lead Multan Sultans to a record 206 for four in 20 overs. Peshawar, needing more than 10 races from the start, made a fiery response with Kamran Akmal racing at 36 before Hazratullah hit his first scoring shot – a six from Blessing Muzarabani – before being returned a ball later. Five balls later, Kamran (36, 28g, 5×4, 1×6) was cleaned out by Imran Khan Snr as Peshawar Zal mid slipped from 36 for no loss in five overs to 42 to two, then 63 for three halfway to finally finished at 159 for nine in 20 overs. Shoaib Malik (48, 28g, 3×4, 3×6) and Rovman Powell (23, 14g, 2×4, 1×6) put up a brief resistance and middle-order retaliation in a 66-point fourth-wicket partnership, but it was the Multan Sultans evening as Imran Tahir finished with numbers three for 33, Blessing Muzarabani claimed with two for 26 and Imran Khan Snr pocketed two for 27. Unsurprisingly, Multan Sultans won the individual HBL awards PSL 2021, which was a recognition and reward for their exceptional return to the tournament which saw them falter to fifth place on table points when competition resumed in Sheikhdom on June 9. Sohaib won the Player of the Finals and Player of the Tournament trophies as well as the tournament’s top batsman award, Shahnawaz Dahani was voted the tournament’s top cricketer and top emerging cricketer. , and Moh ammad Rizwan was named the tournament’s best goalkeeper by an independent jury made up of David Gower, Nadeem Khan, Pommie Mbangwa, Ramiz Raja and Sana Mir.

Iftikhar Ahmed of Islamabad United disrupted the Sultans’ dominance over individual awards by winning the tournament’s best defensive player trophy. wicket partnership on 44 balls to set a record total in a Pakistani Super League final of 206 for four in 20 overs.As Sohaib played delicious and elegant shots all around the park, Rossouw matched his partner in flaunting his great matched temperament in one shot which included sizzling and knocking shots. Both beaters all but destroyed a strong and fearsome Peshawar Zalmi as the bowlers valiantly tried to hide for cover, while the defensive players struggled to concede extra points. This is clear from the fact that the Sultans were 42-0 after the power-play overs, 73-1 at the halfway point, 139-2 after 15 overs before collecting 67 points from the last five overs. Sohaib and Rossouw , however, were given the luxury and freedom to play with ease and without any pressure by forerunners Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan, who gave the Sultans a 68-point start in their very first final appearance. Shan was the first to go after his 29-ball 37 with six fours, while Rizwan followed 15 points later in a run-a-ball 30 with two fours and a six. For Peshawar Zalmi, Sameen Gul, late replacement for Umaid Asif, justified his selection by returning numbers of 4-0-26-2, while Mohammad Imran claimed two wickets for 47 races. 206-4, 20 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 65 not out, Rilee Rossouw 50, Shan Masood 37, Mohammad Rizwan 30; Sameen Gul 2-26, Mohammad Imran 2-47); Peshawar Zalmi 159 for nine, 20 overs (Shoaib Malik 48 , Kamran Akmal 36, Rovman Powell 23, Sherfane R utherford 18; Imran Tahir 3-33; Blessing Muzarabani 2-26, Imran Khan 2-27) (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos