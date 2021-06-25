This photo shows Turkish President Erdogan holding a punch against US President Biden





Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved.

A photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden has been shared in several posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram which claim it shows the Turkish leader bowing to his US counterpart. The photo was shared in a misleading context. It actually shows Erdogan getting up from his seat and not bowing after punching Biden at a NATO summit in Brussels in June 2021. The photo was shared on Instagram on June 16, 2021,here, where it received over 9,600 likes. Translated into English, the caption for the Indonesian messages reads: Glory to God. What a fine example of the honorable character of the caliph of the end of times, Sheikh Erdogan, who bows before Joe Biden. Hopefully, Turkey’s sympathizers in Indonesia would admit and follow in his footsteps, bowing down to the United States and its allies. God is big. Screenshot of the misleading message, taken on June 23, 2021 The photo was also shared with a similar claim on Instagram. here; on Facebook here, here and here; and on Twitter here. The claim is misleading, however. A Google reverse image search found this photo on the AP Images website, owned by the Associated Press (AP) news agency. The PA photo caption reads: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, punches US President Joe Biden, right, as he stands to greet him in a plenary session during of a NATO summit in Brussels on Monday, June 14, 2021. US President Joe Biden attends his first NATO summit, where the 30-nation alliance hopes to reaffirm unity and discuss increasingly strained relations with China and Russia, as the organization withdraws troops after 18 years in Afghanistan. Below is a screenshot of the AP photo: Screenshot of AP photo This The video, tweeted by Turkish broadcaster TRT World on June 14, 2021, shows the moment captured by the photo at 0:04 a.m. The TRT Worlds tweet read: This is how US President Joe Biden greeted Turkish President Erdogan at the NATO Leaders Summit in Brussels. Here’s how US President Joe Biden greeted Turkish President Erdogan at NATO leaders’ summit in Brussels pic.twitter.com/SMyePttZtE TRT World (@trtworld) June 14, 2021 Below is a screenshot comparison between the misleading message photo (L), AP photo (C), and TRT World video (R): Screen shot comparison between misleading message photo (L), AP photo (C) and TRT World video (R)







