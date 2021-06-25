PM Modi meets Kashmiri leaders after 22 months of revocation of rights!

For the first time since the revocation of Kashmir’s special status in August 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with Kashmiri leaders on Thursday.

Although this remains an undisputed subject in Pakistan, this meeting, which is to be held at the official residence of Modis, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, could have special implications for Pakistan and the people of Kashmir, as the meeting aims to settle a political balance after 22 months of revocation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

The meeting would bring together all political parties based in Kashmir. However, all eyes are on the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an electoral alliance between several political parties in Kashmir formed in October 2020.

The PAGD aims to advocate for the restoration of the special status of Kashmir under Article 370, as well as Article 35A of the constitution. Member parties include the National Conference of Jammu and Kashmir, the People’s Democratic Party of Jammu and Kashmir, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the National Conference of Jammu and Kashmir Awami, the People’s Movement of Jammu and Kashmir.

Co-founded by Kashmiri leaders Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah, and chaired by the latter, the alliance is unwavering in its demand for the restoration of the special status of Kashmir.

It should be noted that despite having been initially despised by the central Indian government, the PAGD obtained a majority in Srinagar, Kashmir, confirming itself as a recognizable political force in the Kashmir region.

Delimitation exercise

Indian media reports suggest that the government is also determined to maintain the status quo, and reports suggest that the only cooperation the government needs is for the ongoing delimitation exercise of the provincial assembly seats in Kashmir.

According to lead presenter and strategic analyst Dr Moeed Pirzada, this alliance initially required increased delineation of assembly seats for the province. Speaking at length on the matter on Wednesday evening, he informed the audience that a delimitation commission had been formed on March 6, 2020 to delimit the seats of Lok Sabha and the Assembly in the new territory.

For the first time, as the special status of the occupied Indian territory has been revoked, the seating arrangements will be in accordance with the Constitution which governs the rest of Indian trade unions rather than Kashmir being treated as a special entity as declared by this clauses. deleted.

However, it would appear that the Boundaries Commission was not able to function properly, as three of the five associate members refused to attend the meeting.

These were MPs from the National Conference parties Farooq Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi, who said the 2019 Kashmir Reorganization Law was unconstitutional and therefore was not going to be part of any activity related to the Kashmiri. the law.

It should be mentioned that the commission proposed an increase in the number of seats for the provincial assembly from 107 to 114 and a new designation of constituencies, which in the past has been linked to the changing demographics of Kashmir to en make a province with a Muslim minority. .

PAGD Opinion

A senior PAGD leader, who did not want to be named, told an Indian media outlet that there would be no recoil on his demand for the restoration of the special status of J&K.

He added that after independence, Jammu and Kashmir joined the Indian Union on certain terms and conditions set out in Article 370. This provided the Kashmiris with constitutional guarantees, and they were taken from them. without consulting the people of occupied Indian Kashmir, further saying that they will seek the restoration of their constitutional rights at the meeting.

Mehbooba Mufti, the vice president of PAGD also addressed the media saying: We will tell them (Amit shah and PM Modi), everything you have done is illegal and unconstitutional, and without restoration of article 370, the Jammu and Kashmir issue cannot be resolved and the situation here will continue to remain volatile.

Why a sudden change of mind?

Why did the government of Amit Shahs, which governs the territory of the Union, suddenly switch from calling the Gupkar alliance a gang of Gupkar in November 2020 to sitting on the table with them and deciding the fate? of Indian Kashmir on the 24th?e June 2021?

The Gupkar gang goes global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar gang also insults Indias Tricolor. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such movements of the Gupkar Gang? They should make their position clear to the Indian people. – Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

Dr Moeed Pirzada in his Youtube vlog analyzed the reasons why this change of mind has occurred among Delhi rulers.

According to some sources, unofficial statements from the Gupkar alliance suggest that this immediate meeting was not an emergency for Indian leaders and that the real reason lies in the changing socio-political situation in the region.

Dr Pirzada said that one of the main reasons for this change of mind is the advent of China as a regional hegemony in Southeast Asia. India’s reluctance to see China as a regional power was hit hard in May 2020, as the standoff between two nations in Pangong, Ladakh, led the Indian side to suffer heavy losses as well as international embarrassment.

It should be mentioned that according to an international media report From May 2021, the rift between the two nations widens further after tensions between the two nations thawed in February.

Dr Pirzada said that this hostility has led India to rethink its regional international affairs, which has led to improved bilateral relations with Pakistan, which have failed due to a politically unpleasant character on the Pakistani side.

Dr Pirzada also endorsed the analysis presented by Indian publications that the incumbent Biden administration is forcing India to resolve the Kashmir issue.

It should be noted that the 12e June on the issue raised by US Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan from Pennsylvania, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Dean Thompson revealed that Joe Biden’s administration had urged the Indian government to ensure a swift return to normalcy in Kashmir.

Mr. Thompson mentioned that India is the largest democracy in the world, however stating that some of the actions of Indian governments have raised concerns which are incompatible with India’s democratic values.

The Deputy Secretary of State added: This includes increasing restrictions on freedom of expression and the detention of human rights activists and journalists.

Dr Pirzada said Kashmir is something that many US-born Indian personalities have criticized the government for, and that the United States’ steadfast support for India paints a bad image of the administration in because of the atrocities committed in Kashmir by the Indian state.

The early withdrawal of US forces in Afghanistan is something that should change regional dynamics, as Pakistan would once again become an important regional player was not anticipated by India, as the US needs Pakistan if Western power is to. a smooth transition of power in Afghanistan.

Quoting the Foreign Office, Dr Pirzada said intelligence sources say the US withdrawal may even be as early as 4e July, a parenthesis from the planned date of 11e September 2021.

So, according to various analysts, including Indian publications, different regional forces and international factors are the main reasons for such an important move by the central government.