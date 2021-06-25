Politics
China to discipline mad tutoring scene education news
Shanghai, China China is stepping up measures to crack down on the country’s burgeoning private tutoring industry in a bid to reduce academic pressure on students and help cope with the worsening population crisis.
The industry has been under pressure since March this year, when President Xi Jinping called after-school tuition a social problem and the education ministry presented plans to ease the burden on children and children. adolescents, urging parents not to send their children to private lessons and telling teachers to avoid giving their students homework.
For many parents, moving is a relief.
We are happy to see that the government is finally starting to pay attention to this crazy tutoring scene, said Wu Xiaomei, a parent of two in Shanghai. We have lots of off-campus classes for our kids, mostly under pressure to see other parents doing the same.
We don’t want our kids to be left behind, but it’s so much pressure not only for us but for them as well, so these regulations will hopefully make it possible for us, at least financially, to raise them more easily.
Out-of-school tuition began to become popular in the late 1990s, as more Chinese students sought to improve their English skills to secure places at universities abroad. ; However, the industry has taken off over the past 10 years amid intense competition for places in top schools and universities and a perception among parents that what was taught during the typical school day was not. enough to help their children reach their potential.
But escalating costs and the greenhouse environment have also deterred many young couples from starting families.
The new measures that are expected to be announced imminently come shortly after China decided to allow every couple to have three children, up from a previous limit of two amid concerns in Beijing about the effect of aging on the population on the economy.
The Education Department set up an off-campus education and training oversight agency on June 15, which will oversee the tutoring industry, including teachers and programs. Although there are few details on the plans, the new regulations are expected to be extended to include a ban on online and offline tutoring over the weekend, Reuters news agency reported last week. These courses represent more than a third of private lessons in China, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.
Tightening regulations have been a disaster for the country’s multi-million dollar tutoring businesses, after years of what many parents and even guardians themselves have called morbid wild growth.
The shares of three big tutoring companies, New Oriental, Gaotu and TAL, have collapsed this year and a number of tutoring companies, both offline and online, have started with massive layoffs.
Employees of a number of institutions confirmed to Al Jazeera that people had started to lose their jobs.
It’s not uncommon to have to pay hundreds of yuan for a single tutoring session, it’s almost a tenth of what I earn per month. How can I pay?
Zhao Jiang, parent from Chengdu
The peak of the tutoring season falls in the summer, when students often use the three-month school vacation to prepare for another competitive course, but a source from a large tutoring company told Al Jazeera that more than 100,000 jobs could be threatened before then.
Companies that recently promised new jobs to applicants have started withdrawing their offers.
I already signed my rental agreement and was ready to move to Shanghai for my new job, but all of a sudden I’m out of work, said Du Lei, a recent college graduate. from Wuhan who was considering joining Xueersi, a large private tutoring company. She was told her job offer had been withdrawn earlier this month.
It’s absolutely heartbreaking, and I don’t know what I’m supposed to do now.
Du is not alone; among more than half a dozen incoming staff at various tutoring companies dealing with elementary and secondary school students, a number told Al Jazeera they were desperate. Research on Weibo, a social media platform in China, showed thousands of posts in which employees at major tutoring institutes, both incoming and current, discussed impending unemployment.
Education gaps
The government has said it wants to ease the school load on children and teens and prevent burnout, but despite years of repeated efforts, the pressure has never really eased.
There is a large gap in educational resources between Chinese cities, suburban and rural areas, as well as between the rich and the poor.
Shanghai, for example, offers some of the best schools in China with a choice pool for students and a higher proportion going to top-ranked universities. Its schools consistently lead the global ranking known as the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) which tracks the performance of 15-year-olds in math, science and reading.
In places like Guizhou, however, a less prosperous province in southwest China where the majority of the population resides in rural areas, well-qualified teachers are scarce and basic infrastructure is lacking. Many children even have to travel miles a day just to get to school.
From humble beginnings, tutoring companies have garnered increasing financial support, often from deep-pocketed venture capitalists, running mass recruiting campaigns for teachers and advertising their products on multiple platforms.
But parents said that as the industry grew, the cost of private tutoring had reached unreasonable levels and that only the wealthiest, who were already likely to have been able to secure a place for their children anyway. in the best schools, are now able to afford private lessons. tutoring, further widening the gap between those at the top of society and those at the bottom.
I thought about sending my child to private math lessons because he’s not really good at it, said Zhao Jiang, a parent from Chengdu, the capital of southwestern Sichuan Province. But it’s not uncommon to have to pay hundreds of yuan for a single private tutoring session, it’s almost a tenth of what I earn per month. How can I pay?
Despite the goal of making education more affordable for the public, many are skeptical about the real effectiveness of the new measures, and some fear that the reforms will further exacerbate inequalities.
After the sweeping regulations, it is likely that only the largest companies will be able to get the necessary government clearance to continue operating, a professional who has worked in the industry for many years told Al Jazeera, under the guise of anonymity. And the price they offer won’t necessarily be the friendliest for less wealthy families, potentially reinforcing class disparities.
Without subsequently addressing the root causes of the growing academic pressure among students and the declining willingness of the younger Chinese generation to have children, some policy experts argue that tutoring regulation will only be one dressing on the education offer and the demographic crisis.
I don’t believe the problem lies solely with the tutoring industry, said Han Dongyan, a Beijing-based education policy researcher.
Academic pressure will remain, no matter how rigid the regulation vis-à-vis tutoring, simply because without structural change in inequality in the quality of education, education will almost always be an industry, and people will not necessarily feel that raising children would be cheaper or easier.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]