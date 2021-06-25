China to discipline mad tutoring scene education news

Shanghai, China China is stepping up measures to crack down on the country’s burgeoning private tutoring industry in a bid to reduce academic pressure on students and help cope with the worsening population crisis.

The industry has been under pressure since March this year, when President Xi Jinping called after-school tuition a social problem and the education ministry presented plans to ease the burden on children and children. adolescents, urging parents not to send their children to private lessons and telling teachers to avoid giving their students homework.

For many parents, moving is a relief.

We are happy to see that the government is finally starting to pay attention to this crazy tutoring scene, said Wu Xiaomei, a parent of two in Shanghai. We have lots of off-campus classes for our kids, mostly under pressure to see other parents doing the same.

We don’t want our kids to be left behind, but it’s so much pressure not only for us but for them as well, so these regulations will hopefully make it possible for us, at least financially, to raise them more easily.

Out-of-school tuition began to become popular in the late 1990s, as more Chinese students sought to improve their English skills to secure places at universities abroad. ; However, the industry has taken off over the past 10 years amid intense competition for places in top schools and universities and a perception among parents that what was taught during the typical school day was not. enough to help their children reach their potential.

But escalating costs and the greenhouse environment have also deterred many young couples from starting families.

The new measures that are expected to be announced imminently come shortly after China decided to allow every couple to have three children, up from a previous limit of two amid concerns in Beijing about the effect of aging on the population on the economy.

Education is a big issue in China, and the annual entrance exam to national gaokao university a stressful rite of passage [File: Tingshu Wang/Reuters]

The Education Department set up an off-campus education and training oversight agency on June 15, which will oversee the tutoring industry, including teachers and programs. Although there are few details on the plans, the new regulations are expected to be extended to include a ban on online and offline tutoring over the weekend, Reuters news agency reported last week. These courses represent more than a third of private lessons in China, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Tightening regulations have been a disaster for the country’s multi-million dollar tutoring businesses, after years of what many parents and even guardians themselves have called morbid wild growth.

The shares of three big tutoring companies, New Oriental, Gaotu and TAL, have collapsed this year and a number of tutoring companies, both offline and online, have started with massive layoffs.

Employees of a number of institutions confirmed to Al Jazeera that people had started to lose their jobs.

It’s not uncommon to have to pay hundreds of yuan for a single tutoring session, it’s almost a tenth of what I earn per month. How can I pay? Zhao Jiang, parent from Chengdu

The peak of the tutoring season falls in the summer, when students often use the three-month school vacation to prepare for another competitive course, but a source from a large tutoring company told Al Jazeera that more than 100,000 jobs could be threatened before then.

Companies that recently promised new jobs to applicants have started withdrawing their offers.

I already signed my rental agreement and was ready to move to Shanghai for my new job, but all of a sudden I’m out of work, said Du Lei, a recent college graduate. from Wuhan who was considering joining Xueersi, a large private tutoring company. She was told her job offer had been withdrawn earlier this month.

It’s absolutely heartbreaking, and I don’t know what I’m supposed to do now.

Du is not alone; among more than half a dozen incoming staff at various tutoring companies dealing with elementary and secondary school students, a number told Al Jazeera they were desperate. Research on Weibo, a social media platform in China, showed thousands of posts in which employees at major tutoring institutes, both incoming and current, discussed impending unemployment.

Education gaps

The government has said it wants to ease the school load on children and teens and prevent burnout, but despite years of repeated efforts, the pressure has never really eased.

There is a large gap in educational resources between Chinese cities, suburban and rural areas, as well as between the rich and the poor.

Shanghai, for example, offers some of the best schools in China with a choice pool for students and a higher proportion going to top-ranked universities. Its schools consistently lead the global ranking known as the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) which tracks the performance of 15-year-olds in math, science and reading.

In places like Guizhou, however, a less prosperous province in southwest China where the majority of the population resides in rural areas, well-qualified teachers are scarce and basic infrastructure is lacking. Many children even have to travel miles a day just to get to school.

There are large disparities in schools in China, with schools in Shanghai ranking first in the global PISA assessments of 15-year-olds, but rural areas lag far behind [File: Tingshu Wang/Reuters]

From humble beginnings, tutoring companies have garnered increasing financial support, often from deep-pocketed venture capitalists, running mass recruiting campaigns for teachers and advertising their products on multiple platforms.

But parents said that as the industry grew, the cost of private tutoring had reached unreasonable levels and that only the wealthiest, who were already likely to have been able to secure a place for their children anyway. in the best schools, are now able to afford private lessons. tutoring, further widening the gap between those at the top of society and those at the bottom.

I thought about sending my child to private math lessons because he’s not really good at it, said Zhao Jiang, a parent from Chengdu, the capital of southwestern Sichuan Province. But it’s not uncommon to have to pay hundreds of yuan for a single private tutoring session, it’s almost a tenth of what I earn per month. How can I pay?

Despite the goal of making education more affordable for the public, many are skeptical about the real effectiveness of the new measures, and some fear that the reforms will further exacerbate inequalities.

After the sweeping regulations, it is likely that only the largest companies will be able to get the necessary government clearance to continue operating, a professional who has worked in the industry for many years told Al Jazeera, under the guise of anonymity. And the price they offer won’t necessarily be the friendliest for less wealthy families, potentially reinforcing class disparities.

Government is concerned that students are under too much pressure over tuition and fees and that they have little time for other things [File: Aly Song/Reuters]

Without subsequently addressing the root causes of the growing academic pressure among students and the declining willingness of the younger Chinese generation to have children, some policy experts argue that tutoring regulation will only be one dressing on the education offer and the demographic crisis.

I don’t believe the problem lies solely with the tutoring industry, said Han Dongyan, a Beijing-based education policy researcher.

Academic pressure will remain, no matter how rigid the regulation vis-à-vis tutoring, simply because without structural change in inequality in the quality of education, education will almost always be an industry, and people will not necessarily feel that raising children would be cheaper or easier.