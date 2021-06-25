Won’t let people forget Imran promises, says Marriyum





ISLAMABAD – PMLN Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PML-N will not let the PTI, the nation and the world forget about the promises and grand statements made by Imran Khan to deceive the nation before it get the power and make sure he was responsible for every single one of them. In his speech to parliament, Marriyum said the PTI believed the nation had forgotten the promises of the miraculous New Pakistan. They believe that the nation had forgotten the promises to recreate the state of Medina; promise of 10 million jobs, 5 million households, South Punjab province; the universities of the Prime Minister’s Chamber and the Houses of the Governor; Zainab Alert Bill, zero indirect taxes, 350 roadblocks and the claim to choose suicide over the IMF loan. But, said Marriyum, she won’t let anyone forget it all because it was a chain of events, the continuation of a grand conspiracy against Pakistan that began in 2014 against the three-time elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. She said the plot unfolded and that by using Chief Justice Saqib Nisar’s office, Nawaz Sharif was removed from his party presidency. The storyline unfolded further and the RTS got involved and the selected, bogus, incompetent and unqualified corrupt gang was imposed on the country, she recalled. The former information minister said she would not let anyone forget Judge Arshad Malik’s video exposing the plot, she said. She said the entire opposition, including Shehbaz Sharif, was sitting in front of this imposed government, having passed through the stinking mill of political revenge, even after being imprisoned in death row cells. She said the government’s performance in 2 years, 10 months and seven days was mind-blowing. It appears to be the work of a superhuman, she said. It is beyond human understanding what supernatural power has made this possible. What were those unseen powers through which Imran succeeded in ransacking every sector, every department of the country is so limited in time, she said. She said this government’s performance includes 6 times cabinet reshuffle, 4 times change of finance minister, change of RBF president 4 times, change of chairman of the board several times, 16% inflation , 5 million unemployed, 20 million below the poverty line, more than 100 percent increase in gas and electricity, more than 200 percent increase in sugar and flour, infant milk 31 percent , medicine 500 percent, tomatoes and ginger Rs 700 rupees per kilogram with parliament and media closed.

She said she will not allow anyone to forget the attacks on newspapers, news stations and journalists, which she will not allow, to gag the media, parliament and the opposition. This government’s performance is to put each Pakistan under a debt of 175,000 rupees, she said.

She said she decided she would give a positive speech on the budget because the government hired a renowned craftsman as a speaker, but after being criticized by the budget books and vulgar abuse by government deputies, she had come to the conclusion that there was no hope of any good from this government. She said she understood that all of this was done by the government on June 16 to stifle the voices of those mothers and daughters who were standing in scorching heat during Ramazan just to save Rs 20 on sugar under this government. .

Marriyum said there was no longer any department whose blood was not drawn and that there was no longer any section whose thin bones had not been crushed. What she said was a crushing, bloodsucking Zakoota Jin budget. She said that Zakoota Jin is responsible for every evil because Imran cannot be guilty, she taunted.

She criticized the government’s Media Development Regulatory Authority for being a fascist law that would silence all voices and fulfill Imran Khan’s vision that peace could only be achieved in the grave, she said. declared. Imran wanted to turn the whole country into a silent tomb.

She lambasted the government’s policy of leasing national assets for cash. She also criticized the government’s bulldozing of electoral reforms in parliament, saying Imran is desperate for power and knows he cannot win a single constituency, which is why he wants to control the entire election. this time by rigging the electronic voting machines.

She also lambasted Imran’s statement on blaming rape victims and asked if the raped little child Zainab was wearing a provocative dress. Marriyum also reminded Imran that he has no right to say that he will end Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal once the Kashmir issue is resolved, as this nuclear arsenal is not his private property and it does not had done nothing to develop it. She said it was a sacred trust of the Pakistani people and the State of Pakistan.

