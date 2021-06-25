Receives LHP LKPP 2020, Jokowi asks to follow BPK rekomendasi recommendations





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo.

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Anna Suci Perwitasari KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo called on all parties to act on the recommendations of the Central Government Financial Report Review Report 2020 (LHP LKPP). This has been transmitted to all ministries, institutions and local governments. Jokowi said the review by the Supreme Control Agency (BPK) has a role in the efficiency of the use of the state budget. “I ask ministers, heads of institutions and heads of regions that all recommendations for BPK examinations be immediately followed up and completed,” Jokowi said during the LHP LKPP 2020 reception at the State Palace on Friday ( 25/6). Jokowi said that amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the government is committed to improving the quality of LKPP. For information, LHP LKPP received in 2020 the title Unqualified (WTP) from the BPK. Read also: BPK believes granting Rs 1.69 trillion tax incentives is not fair The KAP predicate is the fifth in a row achieved by the government. Jokowi said the WTP will bring budget management in line with targets. “We want to make the best use of people’s money, managed in a transparent and accountable manner, to ensure that every rupee spent is truly seen as beneficial by the community, by the people,” Jokowi explained. The Head of State of the Republic of Indonesia stressed that he would pay attention to every BPK recommendation. Including in the management of the financing of the State Budget (APBN). Jokowi said the budget deficit was financed using secure, responsively implemented sources of finance, supporting policies technical counter and support the acceleration of the economic recovery, managed in a prudent, credible and measurable manner. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



