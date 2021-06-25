Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get WHO green light for Covaxin Covid vaccine





Covaxin is still not approved by the WHO and it is not possible to travel to many countries, Mamata Banerjee said. Calcutta: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step in to secure WHO approval for the Covaxin coronavirus vaccine. Ms Banerjee pointed to the concerns of Indian citizens – students in particular – unable to travel abroad at the moment because the vaccine had not yet been approved by the World Health Organization. “A large number of students from all over the country travel abroad every year for higher education and many have been vaccinated with Covaxin. They came to learn, later, that their vaccination is not valid at the These students are now in a difficult situation … their careers are on the line, “the chief minister said. “We learn that Covaxin is still not approved by the WHO and that it is not possible to travel abroad because many countries only allow people fully vaccinated with vaccines approved by the WHO “, she added. “Therefore, I ask for your kind intervention that early approval is received for Covaxin so that students do not have any problems. This will also benefit people traveling for other purposes,” she wrote. Manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, Covaxin is in the process of obtaining an EUL or Emergency Use List from the World Health Organization. Bharat Biotech officials and WHO officials met on Wednesday in a “pre-submission” meeting to finalize the submission of the data and documents needed to secure the EUL. No details emerged on the course of the meeting. The WHO Emergency Use List, or EUL, is a risk-based procedure for assessing and listing new, or unauthorized, products that may be used during public health emergencies. Currently, only seven vaccines have received EUL, including the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine produced and sold in India as Covishield. Covaxin and Covishield are the only two vaccines currently in use in India. The Russian-made Sputnik V was also cleared for use, but its deployment was delayed. The National Medicines Regulatory Body’s Expert Panel on Tuesday recommended Phase III trial data for Covaxin that indicated it was 77.8% effective in protecting against COVID- 19.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos