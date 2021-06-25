“Not Quite a Religion”: Chinese Communist Party Attracts New Followers

SHANGHAI: Wang Ying is young, educated, and a firm believer in the Communist Party’s exclusive right to rule China – exactly what the increasingly conformist institution is looking for as a new century dawns.

As the governing body celebrates its 100th anniversary on July 1, current members describe an increasingly sectarian atmosphere under leader Xi Jinping, propagating successes such as his control of the coronavirus, and seen as the only viable savior for the China.

Members interviewed by AFP across China say President Xi Jinping has tightened the criteria to weed out potential troublemakers. (Photo: AFP / Hector Retamal)

“Belief in the Party is steadfast. Maybe not as deep as a religion like Buddhism or Christianity, but something that encourages self-discipline,” said Wang, a partial pseudonym to protect the member’s identity. party.

The Chinese Communist Party’s membership objective has continued to evolve, from intellectuals to the proletariat, including welcoming entrepreneurs since the 1990s.

Despite appearances, analysts say, he has always held a wide range of views on China’s direction, but this has resulted in factions, inefficiency and corruption.

Members interviewed by AFP across China say Xi has tightened the criteria to weed out potential troublemakers, running it more like a private company.



In comments to foreign journalists, ordinary citizens regularly express their strong support for the party, eagerly highlighting its recent successes. (Photo: AFP / Hector Retamal)

Today’s multi-tiered, two-year-old application process seeks out the best and brightest, regardless of their “class” level, they said, with a focus on young people, college studies and impeccable personal histories as the Party contemplates its future.

In 2019, 50.7% of members held college degrees, up from 41.6% in 2013, when Xi took over. Those from farming or working-class backgrounds fell from 38.1 percent to 34.8 percent.

DIVINE MANDATE

Above all, the CCP is looking for young acolytes who are raised on China’s recent strengths – not on the mistakes of the past – and who have unwavering faith in the Party.

“Young Party members (today) are more confident, ambitious and positive,” said a 46-year-old member known as Song, head of a university in eastern China.

The ancient Chinese emperors ruled through the “Heaven Mandate,” the idea that peace and prosperity bestowed divine approval on a particular dynasty.

The Party is effectively claiming this mandate today, members say, with many justifications.

China emerged relatively unscathed from the pandemic due to aggressive early lockdowns, Xi aggressively cracked down on corruption and pollution, and this year said extreme poverty has been eradicated. Chinese prosperity and global influence have skyrocketed.



China’s recent successes are being touted nationally by the Party and its members in a pre-anniversary propaganda blitz. (Photo: AFP / Hector Retamal)

These victories are announced nationally by the Party and its members in a propaganda blitz ahead of the anniversary.

But analysts warn of instability if Xi, now 68, were to die because there is no clear successor, or if the already slowed Chinese economy were to plunge precipitously.

Xi’s rapid centralization of power and Party-led focus on compliance – aided by a rapidly growing and intrusive high-tech state security apparatus – could also kill flexibility and the spirit of experimentation. that made China’s new strength possible.

The disillusionment of Chinese youth is already mounting with the feeling that the economic fruits at hand have already been picked, and that it is becoming more difficult to move forward.

The Mercator Institute for China Studies said in a recent report that many Chinese people are resigned to submitting to a “party state whose digital surveillance increasingly encroaches on people’s privacy.”



As the Chinese Communist Party celebrates its 100th anniversary on July 1, current members describe an increasingly sectarian atmosphere under Leader Xi Jinping. (Photo: AFP / Hector Retamal)

“It’s a potential problem,” said Tony Saich, professor at Harvard University and author of the upcoming article, From Rebel to Ruler: One Hundred Years of the Chinese Communist Party.

“If you just give ‘yes’, does that cause atrophy over time? “

Dissension exists, but more and more only in the twinkles.

Last year, business mogul and former party heavyweight Ren Zhiqiang wrote an essay criticizing the country’s leader, without directly naming Xi, as a “clown” and “monarch” only interested in increasing his own power.

He was then jailed for 18 years for corruption.

CENTRALIZED DEMOCRACY

Wang, a 29-year-old grassroots executive in a rural eastern province who has a degree in agriculture, admits that open criticism is taboo and that the Chinese have no choice but the party.

But he and others insist that China is building what they call a “centralized democracy” that is best suited to a country that has never known the real thing.

Rather, they describe an internal appraisal system in which managers and officials are judged annually by their peers and subordinates, thus ensuring correctness.

In their comments to foreign journalists, ordinary citizens regularly express their strong support for the party, eagerly highlighting its recent successes.

“Chinese democracy is totally different from that of foreign countries. China is a vast land, plagued by disasters, and you need strong centralized power to handle this,” Song said.

“The natural environment decides the political system.

“We had doubts (about the party) before,” Song adds.

But the current trajectory “is the most suitable path for China”.

However, many members admit that joining the party is also a stepping stone to a better life with the potential to open doors in a hyper-competitive country.

“I am not denying that joining the Party helps you find a job, helps you in your professional life,” said Xu Jia, historian and party member.

“But this help, ultimately, is only possible if you are a competent Party member up to the task.”