Putin discusses Karabakh with Pashinyan, Aliyev and Erdogan – Asbarez.com





Putin congratulates Pashinyan on leading the elections The Karabakh conflict and the implementation of the Russian-led November 9 accord were discussed when Russian President Vladimir Putin contacted the Armenian, Azerbaijani and Turkish leaders this week. In a telephone conversation to congratulate Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for securing the highest percentage in the Armenian parliamentary elections on Sunday, Putin stressed the importance of implementing the provisions of the November 9 and November 11 agreements. January which followed, which essentially affirmed Russia’s agenda for the region, According to the Pashinyans press office, the prime minister stressed that the release of Armenian prisoners of war detained in Azerbaijan is a priority. The phone conversation with the Armenian leader came after Putin congratulated himself and Russia on what he called a historic contribution to the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, TASS reported on Wednesday. With Russia’s historic contribution, the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has been stopped, Putin said in video remarks to attendees and guests of the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security on Wednesday. Russian peacekeepers guarantee peace and security in the region and do a lot to improve the humanitarian situation, demining territories and restoring social infrastructure, Putin noted. He said Russia never forgets the responsibility it has for the security and prosperity of neighboring states. We are united by inseparable historical, cultural and human ties, added Putin. “The prospects for the implementation of the agreements signed between the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 were discussed. Particular attention has been paid to the intensification of tripartite work on the restoration of economic and transport links in the South Caucasus, ”the Kremlin said in a statement following a telephone conversation that Putin had. with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday. The Kremlin said Putin and Aliyev reaffirmed their willingness to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership of the two countries. Agreement was reached to continue contacts at different levels. Also on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation and discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in particular the implementation of trilateral declarations aimed at resolving humanitarian issues, said reported the Russian Foreign Ministry. Putin also discussed the Karabakh conflict with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, exchanging views on resolving the issue, the Kremlin reported Thursday. The two leaders hailed the activities of the Russian-Turkish ceasefire compliance center established in Agdam, on the outskirts of Artsakha, a by-product of the November 9 agreement and part of Putin’s plan to allow Ankara to access the region. Erdogan expressed his full support for Russia’s efforts to implement the agreements that have been signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, according to the Kremlin statement.

