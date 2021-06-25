Steel bar prices cross 150,000 rupees per tonne – Journal





KARACHI: Steel bar makers gave consumers the first post-budget shock on Thursday by raising prices from 5,000 rupees per tonne to 150,500-151,500 rupees per tonne, citing an unexpected surge in international scrap prices .

Prior to the 2021-22 budget, manufacturers had increased prices from Rs 3,000 to Rs 146,500 per tonne. Manufacturers of steel bars had informed the construction industry that rising scrap prices on the world market had affected their production costs.

Considering the steel bar price of Rs 110,000 to Rs 113,000 per ton in effect in November 2020, the total price increase to date is Rs 38,000 to Rs 40,000 per ton.

However, the average import price per tonne of scrap and steel fell to $ 386 per tonne in 11MFY21 from $ 389 per tonne during the same period in FY20.

According to figures from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PSB), total imports of scrap and scrap in 11MFY21 increased by 4.429 million tonnes, to a value of $ 1.7 billion compared to 3.6 million tonnes at a cost of $ 1.4 billion over the same period in FY20.

Former Pakistan Builders and Developers Association (ABAD) Chairman Hassan Bakhshi feared Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream of providing low-cost housing to the masses under Naya Pakistan’s housing program might come true due to the persistent and uncontrolled increase in prices. of steel bars and cement. He urged the government to allow the importation of steel bar at reduced duties and taxes to break the cartel of steel bar manufacturers.

Mr Bakshi said the cost of building a high-rise project has increased by 10-15%, given a 50% jump in steel bar prices over the past one and a half years, when the price of steel bars was Rs100,000 per ton. Steel bars hold a 40-45% share of the total construction cost of a high-rise project.

Posted in Dawn, June 25, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos