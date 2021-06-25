Pence contradicts Trump on January 6, calling 2020 election decertification plan ‘un-American’





Pence also said he would “always be proud” of his role in upholding the Jan. 6 election results following a deadly riot by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol.

The remarks by former vice president at the Presidential Library Ronald Reagan in Simi Valley, Calif. Mainly focused on setting up a pro-Trump platform for possible White House management.

But Pence also offered a harsh assessment of the former president’s claims, in the days and weeks leading up to January 6, about changing election results during the official count of the electoral votes in Congress.

“The Constitution grants the vice president no authority to reject or return electoral votes submitted to Congress by states,” Pence said, contradicting Trump’s assertion at his Jan. 6 rally that his vice president could “do the right thing” and reject the vote count.

Without mentioning Trump by name, Pence said there were “those in our party” who believed that “any person” could choose the president.

“The truth is that there is hardly any idea more anti-American than the idea that one person can choose the American president,” he said.

Trump continues to insist the election was stolen and this week told an interviewer that he “never admitted defeat” and was “very disappointed that (Pence) did. not referred to the legislative assemblies “.

In contrast, Pence acknowledged the “disappointment” of the loss in 2020.

“Now I understand the disappointment that many feel about the last election,” he said. “I can understand. I was on the ballot. But you know, there is more at stake than our party and our political fortunes right now. If we lose faith in the Constitution, we won’t just lose the elections. – we are going to lose our country. “

It was the only clean break between Pence and the president he served loyally for four years – and whose role he would like to take on in the 2024 presidential race. This goal is complicated by the open possibility that Trump could represent himself. himself and by the blame that Trump’s staunchest supporters place on Pence for not calling off the election.

Pence’s task is to distinguish himself from Trump when necessary while aligning himself with the Trump administration’s most popular accomplishments at the Republican base. He began that effort during a speech in South Carolina in April, which was his first public remarks since leaving the vice presidency. Pence isn’t the only potential candidate for 2024 to navigate Trump’s legacy. Nikki Haley, who criticized Trump after Jan.6, addressed party worshipers in Iowa on Thursday night, repeatedly sharing warm anecdotes about how she had worked with him as an ambassador to the UN.

While Pence had largely avoided talking about January 6 in April, his Thursday night remarks attempted to respond, albeit delicately, to Trump’s false claims. But on everything else, Pence seems to be close to Trump and a Republican party more like the 45th President.

Throughout his 45-minute speech, the Republican of Indiana identified with Trump’s agenda on issues such as immigration, border security, trade, China and public safety. He spoke proudly of the accomplishments of the ruling “Trump-Pence administration”, calling on Republicans to merge their “traditional conservative priorities” with the “new pillars” of Trump’s agenda.

He also attempted to reconcile Trump with Ronald Reagan, the former Republican and Conservative president to whom Pence credits persuaded him to quit the Democratic Party in his youth.

“President Donald Trump is also one of a kind,” Pence said. “He too has disrupted the status quo. He defied the establishment. He reinvigorated our movement and charted a bold new path for 21st century America. And now, as then, there is no turning back.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pence has addressed many criticisms of Democrats, including President Joe Biden’s immigration record and his spending proposals. He attacked “leftist myths”, criticizing the cancellation of culture and efforts to “fund the police”. He also attacked the use of critical race theory in school curricula – a popular target of Republican governors and lawmakers across the country.

“Our party must ensure that critical race theory is expelled from our schools, our military and our public institutions,” Pence said.

But in addition to lashing out at Democrats for “humiliating” the American foundation, Pence issued a subtle warning to Republicans to remain what he called the “last line of defense” for the Constitution.

“We must make it clear that the Republican Party will always defend the principles at the heart of our republic,” said Pence, before continuing on defending his actions on January 6, which he called “a dark day in history. from the United States Capitol. “

CNN’s David Wright contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos