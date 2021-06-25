Jokowi asks his staff to immediately follow BPK’s recommendations





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on all ministers, institutional heads, regional heads to immediately follow up on the various recommendations of the Supreme Control Agency (BPK).CPC) for the conclusions of the Central Government Financial Report 2020 (LKPP) as indicated in the summary of the exam results for Semester II 2020. “I call on ministers, heads of institutions and regional heads that all recommendations for BPK reviews be immediately followed up and completed,” Jokowi said during BPK’s LHP LKPP and IHPS II submissions at the State Palace on Friday (25 / 6). The head of state said the government should pay attention to the BPK recommendations as the government is committed to continuing to improve the quality of LKPP, even amid difficult conditions such as the corona virus or the pandemic of covid-19. In addition, the results of the BPK review and recommendations strongly support the government’s improvement in the management of fiscal policy in the country. In particular with regard to the management of the financing of the APBN, the budget deficit, the restoration of the economy and the maintenance of the credibility and the measurement of the finances of the State. Jokowi also called on ministers, heads of institutions and regional heads not to be satisfied with the unqualified opinion (AP) results obtained from the results of the LKPP 2020 review. “The CAP is a good achievement in a difficult year. It is the fifth CAP achieved by the government in a row since 2016. But the CAP title is not the end goal,” he said. . Indeed, according to him, the central and regional governments must ensure the best management of the LKPP, transparent, responsible, of quality and targeted. “This ensures that the rupee spent is truly felt to be beneficial by the community, by the people,” he added. On the other hand, the former Governor of DKI Jakarta also thanked the BPK for conducting a review of LKPP 2020, where the review was certainly not easy. Because, of course, inspection activities are hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic, but can still be completed on time. At the same time, the results of the BPK review indicated that there were 85 WTP notices given to LKPP 2020, which consisted of 84 financial statements of ministries / agencies and a financial report of the State Treasurer General. For the rest, two ministerial / institutional financial reports are declared Qualified (WDP). In addition, BPK Chairman Agung Firman Sampurna said there were a total of 5,070 results and 6,970 issues worth Rp 16.62 trillion due to non-compliance, and 43 for hundred because of incompetence, ineffectiveness, ineffectiveness. In the event of non-compliance, BPK noted that there were 2,026 issues with a loss value of Rp 12.64 trillion. Consisting of 729 issues that caused a loss of IDR 1,24 trillion, 151 problems with a potential loss of IDR 189 trillion and 293 problems due to a lack of revenue of IDR 951 trillion. “From the non-compliance issue, the entity followed up by handing over assets or depositing them in state, regional and company treasury during the inspection process, for a amount of Rp. In addition, inefficiency problem findings reached 175 problems worth Rp 654.34 billion, 13 inefficiency problems worth Rp 1.5 billion and 2,800 inefficiency problems were reported. reached Rp 3.33 trillion. [Gambas:Video CNN] (uli / sfr)











