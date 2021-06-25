Donald Trump chastises Michigan GOP senators who found no electoral fraud | National-world





LANSING, Michigan (TNS) Former President Donald Trump on Thursday targeted two Republican senators from Michigan, a day after the state Senate Oversight Committee released a report saying lawmakers had found no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election.

In an explosion of emails, Trump said the Michigan Senate GOP’s eight-month investigation into the election, which involved 28 hours of public testimony in committee and a review of thousands of subpoenaed documents, was a cover-up . Trump claimed it was a method of getting out of a forensic audit for the presidential competition review.

The former president told his supporters to call on GOP Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and GOP Oversight Chairman Ed McBroom and get them to do the right thing or vote them for the rejection of their functions.

Shirkey is Michigan’s top legislator in the Senate and his tenure is limited. McBroom was the lead author of the 2020 Election Report. Although the committee’s investigation found that there were glaring issues that need to be addressed in the state’s election law, he added that he did not There was no evidence presented at this time to prove significant acts of fraud.

This committee found no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud in Michigan’s lawsuits for the 2020 election, McBroom wrote in a letter attached to the report. However, we cannot and must not ignore the serious weaknesses of our electoral system.

The report’s findings were in direct conflict with statements by some GOP activists and Trump himself, who made unsubstantiated allegations of widespread wrongdoing in Michigan and sought to overturn the state election results. of the battlefield based on these assertions.

Trump lost Michigan by 154,000 votes, or 3 percentage points, to Democrat Joe Biden. A series of court rulings, bipartisan canvassing commissions and dozens of audits by election officials reinforced the result.

Still, Trump and some of his supporters continued to claim there was widespread fraud and pushed for a statewide vote audit. State Representative Steve Carra, a Republican, introduced a bill in the House on Tuesday to demand such a review.

In his Thursday email, Trump said Shirkey and McBroom wanted to investigate the Patriots who fought for the truth and who expose a most likely rigged election.

The truth will come out and the RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) will pay at the polls, especially with primary voters and the challenges expected, Trump wrote. Our country was based on free and fair elections, and this is what we must have!

The Senate Oversight Committee report recommended that Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel consider investigating those who pushed false statements about the County Antrim elections to raise money or advertise for their own purposes .

If you profit from misrepresentation, that’s pretty much the definition of fraud, McBroom said in an interview on Wednesday.

McBroom declined to respond immediately to Trump’s comments on Thursday afternoon.

During an appearance on WDIV-TV on Sunday, Shirkey said there was no doubt in his mind that Biden won the state.

In recent months, Senate Republicans have pushed a package of 39 bills to revise state voting laws. The proposals would bar Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson from sending mail-in ballot requests unless specifically requested by voters, increase scrutiny at ballot boxes, and expand voter identification requirements.

