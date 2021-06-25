Government Ensures Timely Distribution of NFC Award Funds: PM





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the federal government ensures the timely transfer of funds in accordance with the NFC price, but that a fair distribution of provincial funds by the Sindh government is also essential.

This is what he observed during a meeting with deputies of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) attended by Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, Member of the National Assembly Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Senator Faisal Sabzwari. During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of the development projects underway in Karachi.

The Prime Minister called the early completion of the ongoing development projects in Karachi and the swift launch of the newly announced projects as one of the top priorities of the government and stressed that the current government should tackle the problems of the people. from Karachi.

Members of the National Assembly from southern Punjab also met with Imran Khan. The meeting was attended by Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khosa, Niaz Ahmad Jhakkar, Shabir Qureshi and Rana Qasim Noon.

Questions from the circles concerned and the progress of ongoing projects were discussed during the meeting. Participants paid tribute to the Prime Minister for providing health cards as part of the Prime Minister’s vision to focus on South Punjab, education, health and infrastructure projects underway in Layyah, the creation of the South Punjab Secretariat and help to the ordinary man in the budget.

Special Assistant Jamshed Cheema also called the Prime Minister who briefed him on the agriculture transformation plan. He said during the briefing that for the first time in Pakistan, an agricultural mapping of the whole of Pakistan has been carried out under which the drylands will be brought under cultivation and the use of water resources will be further improved.

In addition, a delegation from the Overseas Pakistanis Forum led by Shahid Raza Ranjha appealed to Imran Khan. Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill was also present at the meeting.

The delegation thanked the Prime Minister for his special efforts in giving the voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and for the legislation in this regard, and noted that the Prime Minister has always been a voice for Pakistanis in the foreign.

Kashmir Committee Chairman Sheharyar Afridi and Minister of Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi also visited Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the meeting, Sheharyar Afridi briefed the Prime Minister on the performance of the Kashmir Committee.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), and exchanged views on the ongoing polio eradication campaign in the country. as well as Pakistan’s response to public health challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister appreciated the work of BMGF for the socio-economic recovery of the most disadvantaged people in the world, in particular for the promotion of universal access to health services and the fight against infectious diseases. He expressed his gratitude, in particular, for BMGF’s partnership with Pakistan to rid the country of polio.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that polio eradication remains a key national priority for the government and that serious efforts continue to further scale up the polio campaign across the country despite the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 crisis, in order to to achieve a polio-free Pakistan. .

Recalling that a special polio eradication campaign was launched in the country at the beginning of the month (7-11 June 2021), during which drops of vaccine were administered to more than 33 million children of Within five years, the Prime Minister said he was satisfied with the substantial progress in reducing the transmission of the poliovirus in the country. He hopes polio will soon be eradicated with the support of all partners.

Bill Gates expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister’s leadership for this national cause. He said while the progress is encouraging, keeping up the pressure will be key to ending transmission for good. The Prime Minister also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to overcome the third wave of coronavirus in the country.

While hinting at Pakistan’s potential in the information technology (IT) sector and the government’s business-friendly IT policy, the Prime Minister encouraged Microsoft to further expand its presence in Pakistan.

Imran Khan also said in a tweet that he spoke with Bill Gates last night and thanked him for the help his foundation has given in polio eradication in Pakistan. At the same time last year, we had 56 reported cases – this year so far, only 1 case. InshaAllah, we will eradicate polio completely in the year to come. Also asked Bill if he could set up a Microsoft incubation lab in Pakistan.

Imran Khan also tweeted, saddened by the death of one of my oldest friends Talat Mahmood – “Tommo” to his friends. He will be missed by all his friends. My condolences and prayers go out to his family.

