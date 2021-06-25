China Military Watch | The strategist

Politics
China Military Watch
As the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party approaches, the world is watching closely what China is doing as it tries to fulfill President Xi Jinping’s dream and achieve national rejuvenation. Ultimately, Xi seeks to position the People’s Republic of China as the leader of a new international order that reflects Beijing’s core goals.
In their new ASPI report, To dissuade the PRC …, Kyle Marcrum and Brendan S. Mulvaney note that the Chinese government is trying to redefine the international order in line with its national interests. China challenges the global status quo and uses wolf warrior coercion and diplomacy to shape the international order as it sees fit.
Report refers to authoritative People’s Liberation Army publication, the 2013 Science of military strategy, which describes Chinese conceptions of deterrence. Marcrum and Mulvaney argue that China’s definition of deterrence is very similar to what Westerners would call coercion, prompting speculation about what steps China could take to fulfill Xis China’s dream which includes the unification of Taiwan and of the PRC.
The information in the report highlights a particular challenge that Western liberal democracies face when considering the prospect of a major military crisis in Taiwan or the South China Sea in the years to come. If deterrence in the traditional sense is the use of a stated or implied threat to prevent action contrary to the interests of the deterrent power, a more coercive Chinese approach requiring an opponent to act in the interests of the coercive state would be considered. from the West as aggression. There is a risk that the failures of Beijing and Washington to understand each other’s motivations and strategic cultures could cause any future crisis in Taiwan to escalate rapidly, leading to a war of miscalculation.
In recent months, China has engaged in aggressive naval operations patrols around Taiwan and regularly sent flights of warplanes to the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone. The most recent incident involved a record 28 military aircraft earlier this month. Such thefts can certainly be interpreted as a form of coercion, to put pressure on the Taipei government to accept China’s demands for unification on Beijing’s terms. They are also said to be motivated by the desire to dissuade Taiwan from officially declaring independence. In addition, each flight generates useful intelligence for the PLA on Taiwanese military capabilities and at the same time adds pressure on Taiwanese forces which, over time, could exhaust their preparation through wear and tear.
There is now an understandable concern that after the 100th anniversary celebrations on July 1, China is stepping up pressure on Taiwan, especially in gray area operations, a coordinated series of below-level actions that would generate a response. American military but which would increase the pressure on Taipei to comply with Beijing’s demands for unification. At the same time, China is likely to step up efforts to diplomatically isolate Taiwan to increase its vulnerability to coercive pressure. Beijing could also try to increase the pressure against a move towards greater independence in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election in Taiwan and against any form of external intervention to help the island.
Taiwan’s profile has been raised by its successful response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The rally effect around the flag has help the ruling Progressive Democratic Party (DPP) is gaining support. Other countries, especially the United States and its allies, have not only recognized Taiwan’s importance in international commitments both economically and diplomatically, but have also become more willing to Support Taiwan in public, despite The inevitable denunciations of China.
Although it appears that the DPP was able to counter Chinese influence and will thus be able to challenge the Koumintang opposition in the local elections of 2022 and presidential elections of 2024, domestic conflicts and the recent unexpected Covid-19 outbreak have once again exposed the island to danger from Chinese coercion. Recent Chinas interference on access to Covid-19 vaccines jeopardized the confidence many Taiwanese had in the DPP.
Even so, Taiwan is unlikely to bow to Chinese efforts in the gray zone, and the evolution of relations with the United States under President Joe Biden is of utmost importance. China currently lacks the military capacity to invade and occupy Taiwan, but is rapidly developing the means to do so. A recent workshop held by the US-based China Maritime Studies Institute, considered the ability or absence of the PLA in large-scale amphibious warfare necessary to undertake an invasion of Taiwan. In particular, the workshop found that the lack of adequate logistics and amphibious transport of PLAs are key issues, noting that China appears to plan to rely heavily on elements such as its maritime militia. There are also gaps in China’s ability to conduct effective joint operations that could thwart any island landing campaign, especially given Taiwan’s potential to develop its own anti-access / area denial capabilities (A2 / AD).
Will Beijing act to fill these gaps in the years to come? China will likely prioritize establishing an effective A2 / AD capability to deter or counter US intervention in a cross-strait crisis before addressing the amphibious and logistical capability gaps. A key question is how quickly China can close these gaps, as it also conducts gray area operations and builds more powerful A2 / AD capabilities in the years to come is a key question.
