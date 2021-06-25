Jokowi Says His Policies Are Successful In Protecting Indonesia’s Economy From The Pressure Of The Covid-19 Pandemic





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo or colloquially called Jokowi claims to have taken extraordinary measures during the Covid-19 pandemic that hit Indonesia. One of them concerns the change in direction of public expenditure in the State revenue and expenditure budget (APBN). “The refocusing and reallocation of the budget at all levels of government and the provision of space for state budget easing can be expanded to more than 3% for 3 years,” he said. after receiving the LHP LKPP from BPK Chairman Agung Firman at the State Palace, Jakarta Center, Friday (25/6). Jokowi is grateful that the various policies taken are able to maintain the health and economic conditions of Indonesia. The Indonesian economy is supposedly shielded from all pressures. Although the economy experienced a contraction in the second quarter of 2020. The economy grew by -5.32%. However, it gradually improved in the first quarter of 2021 to a range of -0.74%. “Alhamdulillah, we are able to manage the increase in health spending while protecting the Indonesian economy from various pressures,” he said. The widening deficit is inevitable given the growing need for government spending. From the management of health and the maintenance of economic conditions. On the other hand, state revenues have declined. “We also encourage various state institutions to share the pain, face the pandemic in a spirit of solidarity and share the burden, like the burden sharing done by the government and the Bank of Indonesia.” Previously, the Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency (BPK) Agung Firman Sampurna read the Audit Results Report (LHP) of the Central Government Financial Report (LKPP) and the Summary of the Results of the Review of the Central Government. semester II (IHPS) at the State Palace. Although LKPP and IHPS II have received unqualified opinions (WTP), several elements must be taken into account regarding the management of state finances, especially with regard to the management of the Covid-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery program. (PCPEN). First, the government has not developed a state financial policy reporting mechanism to manage the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the LKPP as part of the implementation of Article 13 of law number 2 of 2020. “Then the realization of tax incentives and facilities in the PCPEN of at least Rp 1.69 trillion is not in line with the provisions,” Agung said on Friday (6/25). Second, the control and implementation of the PCPEN expenditure program of Rs 9 trillion in 10 KL is not adequate. The distribution of expenditure on KUR and non-KUR interest subsidies as well as other expenditure on pre-employment cards also did not take into account the state of preparation of the implementation of the program, so that 6,770 billion rupees remain. Another problem is that the realization of the financing expenditure in 2020 of 28.7 trillion rupees is not done in stages depending on the preparation and timing of the needs of the final beneficiary of the investment. “The government is not yet finished identifying the return of PCPEN 2020 spending or funding in 2021 as the remaining PCPEN 2020 SBN funds and PCPEN 2020 activities that will continue into 2021,” Agung said. [noe]







