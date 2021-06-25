European Union asks Erdogan to remove final obstacles to re-engagement with Ankara

European Union leaders on Thursday called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to remove the remaining obstacles to resuming relations after a year of high tensions. “The rule of law and fundamental rights in Turkey remain a major concernAnd they made it clear in the conclusions that were approved Thursday night at their last summit before the summer vacation.

European leaders also insisted on their association with “A comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem on the basis of a bicommunal union with equal political rights, in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.. Cyprus has been divided since the 1974 invasion of the northern third by the Turkish army, in reaction to a coup attempt to reconnect the island to Greece. The TRNC, recognized only by Ankara, wants to recognize two independent and equal states.The European Union has registered a desire for de-escalation on the part of Turkey, but the conditions for adopting positive measures have not been metA European diplomat explained.

However, European leaders called on the European Commission to prepare for the modernization of the customs union between the EU and Turkey. They also called on the chief executive in Brussels to “Submit without delay formal proposals on further funding for Syrian refugees and host communities in Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon and other countries in the regionThe European Commission has proposed to allocate 5.7 billion euros to finance aid to Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan until 2024.

An envelope of 3.5 billion actions for the 3.7 million Syrians settled in Turkey since 2011 to escape the conflict in their country. “The proposal was not approved at the summit, but the Commission understood that the money should come from the common budget and not from the Member States, and discussions will now begin on the modalities of this funding.The European diplomat explained.