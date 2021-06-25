Pakistan falls on all fronts except terrorism and China

Recently, a number of events have taken place in Pakistan which does not bode well for the country. There was reportedly a mutiny to assassinate the head of the Pakistani army, General Bajwa. Rumor has it that he wanted another extension and that the ISI chief was next on the list, so there could have been a conflict of interest. In any case, to our knowledge, the perpetrators, including army officers and non-commissioned officers, are all in prison. What happens next depends on the leader.

In addition, problems are brewing in the KPK, Sindh, Balochistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The citizens of each of these provinces have a multitude of complaints from their missing families that we have never heard from again. Then these areas do not get enough water or rations and claim that they are treated like second class citizens compared to the Punjabis. There are also rumors that all Pashtuns, not Punjabis, who serve in the Pakistani army will be retired or forced to leave.

You can never know the truth about what is happening in Pakistan as it is in China, but closer proximity to Pakistan gives us a head start on what is happening there.

Other reported events are the interview with Shah Mehmood Qureshi by a foreign press where he refused to say what he thinks about Osama bin Laden – was he a martyr or a terrorist. This in itself shows how much the Pakistanis are in conflict and the extremist ideology they follow.

A German DW documentary on terrorism places Pakistan at the heart of it as a haven for terrorists from David Headley and Osama bin Laden and even the Taliban, to name a few. In fact, the documentary quotes a foreign general as saying that in the war on terror Pakistan was our ally but it was an ally from hell. This line resonates in my head and I urge everyone to see the documentary recently released by DW.

Neither Shah Mahmood Qureshi nor Imran Khan did well in the interviews except to show how much they were in bed with the terrorists and in Imran Khan’s interview with HBO he really lost his mind on the matter. of Islamophobia and why he blamed the West but not China. which have over millions of people in what they call re-education camps, but which are nothing less than concentration camps where families are separated and children are set apart in separate camps to undergo washing of brain on the glories of communism and the thought of Xi Jinping.

Thinking of this in the 21st century shows how quickly world leaders are forgetting Nazi Germany or Turkey’s genocide of Armenians, or even the three million killed by the Pakistani army in East Pakistan in 1971.

The world forgets at its peril and the most shameful thing is that Wall Street and other financial institutions still want to do business with China just because they can make a profit. It seems that greed overwhelms values, morality and humanity. For Wall Street, China’s blatant human rights violations, human organ transplants from political prisoners are just not as important as the profits they can make. These people are no different from Xi Jinping. They are able to devour innocent people for their own sake out of greed.

China does not have the trust of most countries in the world and neither does Pakistan. But they make good bedfellows because neither of them cares much about their citizens.

Everyone’s guessing how this partnership will end, but my hunch tells me that it won’t be Happy Landing for either one. It may not be a real crash, but they will be a drag on each other and China will not get anything from Pakistan because it has nothing to give.

