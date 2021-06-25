Jokowi recalls that the management of a pandemic requires the same frequency





President Jokowi recalled that the management of the pandemic requires a common frequency. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo reminded all parties that managing the pandemic requires equal frequency at the level of state institutions, as well as at the level of central and local governments. “I want to remind all of us that the pandemic is not yet over. We must be vigilant and the situation we face is always changing. extraordinary to which we must respond with swift and appropriate policies, which demand the same frequency from all of us, both at the level of state institutions and at all levels of central government and regional governments ”, declared the Minister. President in his remarks to the presentation of the Review Report on the Central Government Financial Report (LHP LKPP) 2020 and the Summary of Semester II Review Results (IHPS) 2020, as well as the virtual submission of the report of 2020 semester II exam (LHP) results at the State Palace, Jakarta, Friday (25/6). The president said that since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, the government has taken extraordinary measures, including changes to the state budget, refocusing and a reallocation of the budget to all levels of government, while providing space for the easing of the APBN deficit so that it can be widened to more than 3% for 3 years. “The widening of the deficit must be carried out in view of the growing need for state spending on health and economic care, at a time when state revenues are declining,” he explained. The president said the government is also encouraging various state institutions to work together to carry the burden together, such as: burden sharing conducted by the government in collaboration with the Bank of Indonesia. Thanks to these various policy responses, the president said, Indonesia has been able to manage the increase in health spending while shielding the economy from various pressures. “Although we experienced a deep contraction in the second quarter of 2020, which was minus 5.32%, but in the following quarter we exceeded rocky bottom“The Indonesian economy developed better until the first quarter, we were at minus 0.74%,” the president said. source: Between







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos