Georgia: the next conquered province of the Panturc empire

AZERTAC (the Azerbaijan State News Agency) recently conducted

an interview with an Isak Novruzov, Chairman of the Council of Elders of Azerbaijanis in Georgia, with the title Shusha’s declaration will serve the unity of the Turkish world, ensuring stability and security in the region.

Shusha, known as Shushi to Armenians, is a town in this part of Nagorno-Karabakh conquered last year when the region was invaded by the Turkish-backed Azerbaijani armed forces. Arguably the most brutal attack of a great military power – or rather two great military powers – on a tiny modern day entity, the world sat down and watched 44 days of war recklessly. It will be a stain on the conscience of the nations of the world forever.

The day after his participation in the NATO summit in Belgium, where he had several one-on-one talks with other heads of state, including Joe Biden, Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan flew to Baku, Azerbaijan to pick up his brother Ilham Aliyev and travel to the captured city of Shusha / Shushi in Nagorno-Karabakh to celebrate their joint military “victory” over the 145,000 inhabitants of Nagorno-Karabakh, including 70,000 displaced people and relatives of over 4 000 soldiers killed. Erdogan and Aliyev are proud of their work, as are their NATO sponsors.

The Azeris of Georgia celebrated the visit because:

Erdogan became the first foreign head of state to visit the released

city ​​of Choucha

city ​​of Choucha The festive atmosphere and the moments of pride that we have observed since the first moment of the Turkish President’s visit to Shusha are proof of the inviolability of our unit

unit the signing of the declaration of Shusha between the two Turkish brothers

Not to mention that the person speaking is a Georgian national, although his loyalties are clearly elsewhere, it has been asserted that the declaration, which is in reality a pact of bilateral cooperation with a military component at its heart, “will serve the turkish world unity, ensuring stability and security in the region, the development of Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship in new strategic directions. A Georgian citizen celebrates a strategic relationship between two nations other than his own, the primary concern being that of the wider Turkish world.

He also said that Shusha’s declaration demonstrated to the “whole world” the inevitability of Pan-Turk rule in the South Caucasus and “marked the beginning of a new regional order in the form of the union of Azerbaijan and of Turkey ”.

Declaring his homeland practically (nominal) an extension of the new neo-Ottoman Empire, he added: “As the Council of Elders of Azerbaijanis in Georgia, we regard this declaration as the beginning of a new order and a new reality for Azerbaijanis in Georgia.

Along the same lines, he said: “Georgian Azerbaijanis believe that Azerbaijani and Turkish unity and brotherhood serve not only the development of these two countries, but also of Georgia and other countries in the region. . By region, it seems to mean the Caucasus (Russia’s northern Caucasus too?) And the Black Sea and Caspian Sea regions.

With some 650,000 troops, Turkey could invade Georgia in a day, even if it took that long. If this were the case, even though Georgia has been a NATO Enhanced Opportunity Partner since last year, the United States and NATO would do nothing about it other than to recommend that “Two parties” to show restraint. NATO would do no more than it did when Turkey engaged in acts of military intervention and aggression in Iraq, Syria, Nagorno-Karabakh and Libya (except him provide military assistance); he would not do more than he would – that is, say nothing – if Turkey invaded Cyprus; if he were to announce that he was creating a “humanitarian corridor” to Crimea to deliver the Tatars from the genocide. Russia, Azerbaijan’s strategic partner, would do no more if Georgia invaded.

To find out what the terms of the Shusha Declaration mean for “Georgia and other countries in the region”, here is text extracts from the document:

Expressing the need for mutual coordination of activities on regional and international strategic issues of common interest,

Starting from the principles of solidarity and mutual assistance in bilateral and multilateral formats in matters of national interest such as independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey, the ” inviolability of their internationally recognized borders,

Combine efforts to promote joint regional and international activities aimed at stable development of the Turkish world ,

, Emphasizing that the wise words of the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, and the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, The joy of Azerbaijan is our joy and its sorrow is also ours and One nation, two states , are considered as the national and spiritual heritage of our peoples,

, are considered as the national and spiritual heritage of our peoples, The parties proudly declare that Azerbaijan, after winning a victory in the 44-day patriotic war, ended the 30-year aggressive policy of Armenia, freed its lands from occupation, obtained the victory of justice and the reestablishment of international peace. law.

Azerbaijan highly appreciates the moral and political support of the Republic of Turkey to end 30 years of Armenian aggression, liberate occupied lands and restore Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

The parties note the importance of coordinating their foreign policies and holding regular bilateral political consultations and stress in this context the importance of the activities between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey within the framework of the High Strategic Cooperation Council. level.

The parties will encourage the exchange of personnel aimed at strengthening the defense and military security capacity, the conduct of joint exercises and training, the increase of the interaction capacities of the armed forces of the two countries, close cooperation in the management of arms and ammunition on the basis of modern technologies and ensure the coordination of the activities of the agencies and institutions authorized for this purpose. Azerbaijan and Turkey will support the implementation of military exercises with the armies of other friendly states.

The parties, carrying out mutual technological exchanges in the maritime, air and space fields, and taking into account their national and international obligations, will encourage the implementation of joint projects in order to develop common capabilities and positively contribute to the development of technologies. in the defense industry, supply their arms and ammunition, and mutually encourage production technologies and support the creation of production industries that do not currently exist in their countries, the implementation of joint research activities and production, cooperation between defense industry organizations of the two countries in the field of military technology, products and services in domestic and international markets.

Rick Rozoff is editor at Antiwar.com. He has been involved in anti-war and anti-interventionist work in various capacities for forty years. He lives in Chicago, Illinois. He is the manager of Stop NATO. This originally appeared at Anti-war.