PM Modi tweets on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of Emergency, declaring that the “dark days” can never be forgotten | Latest India News





June 25, 2021 marks the 46th anniversary of the imposition of the emergency, a historically relevant phase in India’s years. On the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the “dark days” marked by the period “can never be forgotten”. Notably, it was on this day in 1975 that Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, then President of India, announced a state of emergency nationwide on the recommendation of the Congressional government led by Indira Gandhi at the Center. The Emergency remained in effect from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977 and is, to this day, one of the most debated chapters in academic and political circles when it comes to modern Indian history. Read also | June 25: On this day in 1975, Indira Gandhi imposes the Emergency. What remains of his legacy? Prime Minister Modi, reflecting on the turbulent legacy of the emergency period in India’s history, said the period between 1975 and 1977 witnessed a “systematic destruction” of democratic institutions in India. ‘India. Taking his official account on Twitter, Modi pledged to strengthen India’s democratic spirit and respect the values ​​enshrined in the Constitution. To highlight the “dark days” of systemic repression during the time of emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also linked a series of infographics published under the official pseudonym of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Instagram. Calling attention to the series of images, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “This is how Congress trampled on our democratic ethics. We remember all those greats who resisted the emergency and protected Indian democracy. the #DarkDaysOfEmergency can never be forgotten. The period 1975-1977 saw a systematic destruction of institutions. Let us commit to doing all we can to strengthen India’s democratic spirit and live up to the values ​​enshrined in our Constitution. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2021 The picture series, titled “Indira Gandhi’s Emergency in 1975: An Incredible Phase in Indian Democracy” mentions a bunch of media – movies, songs, etc. – which were apparently banned during the emergency period. The list, released by the BJP, says films about Chandrashekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh were banned during the state of emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi, as were famous quotes from Rabindranath Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi. “Can you believe it was banned?” The BJP asked, noting the state-sponsored crackdown on dissent, which was a highlight of the period. He also called on citizens to make a pledge to never allow “those who did this to our nation” to have the power to do something similar again. Read also | Indira Gandhis Emergency and the story of a Punjabi student leader The emergency is often seen as a dark phase in independent Indian history, as this period was marked by rampant state incarceration, smothering dissent, and government crackdown on civil liberties. There were reports of frequent human rights violations and repressive press censorship.







