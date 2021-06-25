Prime Minister Imran Khan informed of his meeting with Asif Zardari: Pervaiz Elahi





PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi shares details of his meeting with Asif Zardari. Says Prime Minister Imran Khan has been briefed on Zardari meeting. Advises the PTI government to use the budget rather than just announcing projects.

LAHORE: Punjabi Assembly Speaker Chauhdry Pervaiz Elahi said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been briefed on his meeting with former President Asif Ali Zardari.

In an interview with Geo News, the PML-Q leader said his party was the PTI coalition party and had never cheated on him.

The meeting between the two leaders, which took place earlier this week at Bilawal House in Lahore, raised eyebrows in many political circles. The Punjabi government called the meeting between the two leaders a “storm in a cup of tea.”

Sources had shared that Elahi and the former president discussed the current political situation in the country.

“Before going to see Zardari sahab, I asked Moonis [Elahi] inform Prime Minister Imran Khan, ”Elahi told presenter Muneeb Farooq, when asked about the rumors following his surprise meeting with the PPP leader.

The former chief minister said he went to thank Zardari for his cooperation in holding unopposed senatorial elections in the Punjab.

“I had spoken to him before the polls about the demand of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif that the PPP withdraw its candidates. We knew what the weaknesses of all the parties were and what their fair share was in the Senate seats. So, on this basis, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi and I worked on it and, luckily, we achieved the goal of organizing unopposed elections in the Punjab, ”Elahi revealed.

The PML-Q leader said the PPP withdrew its candidates half an hour before the deadline at the request of the PML-Q.

Asked about the chances of the PTI coming back to power in 2023, Elahi said that “the situation could have been much better if they had followed our advice. The results of the by-elections are here for you. The government has only two years left in its mandate.

The PTI government should not only announce programs in the budget, but should also use them, he said.

Elahi also explained how members of the PTI shouted for joy when he issued production orders for the opposition leader of the Punjabi Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz. He said that after some time, when Aleem Khan was arrested, PTI asked him to give production orders for Khan as well.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos