Do not be tempted by 3 periods, Jokowi can be an example of Gus Dur





VIVA President of the Muhammadiyah Youth Center, Sunanto aka Cak Nanto, asked President Joko Widodo not to be tempted by the proposal of three terms for many of his supporters. Speech in three periods for Jokowi, according to Cak Nanto is a semi-serious speech. At present, the proposal is unconstitutional because it contradicts the Constitution of 1945. But the constitution can still be changed. No big deal, he continued, because democracy opens the tap for anyone to express their opinion. Cak Nanto, who had been the national coordinator of the People’s Voter Education Network (Kornas JPPR), explained that the elections should also be seen from the point of view of educating the people. Leaders must therefore be able to provide education, including President Jokowi. Read also : Increasingly, Kendari COVID-19 is still the highest in Southeast Sulawesi S “Jokowi will become a statesman if he remains steadfast in his position for only 2 terms. If possible, Pak Jokowi actually gives political education which is superior, “Cak Nanto said in his press release on Friday, June 25, 2021. He further explained that the public must be able to reflect the conditions during the New Order. He said there was a saying back then that no one was better than Suharto. Not necessarily the successor will be better, so it is better to continue. “32 years that Pak Harto was in power, so what happened? Democracy is dying, economic fundamentals are fragile, the oligarchy is prospering, those who are rich are those around Suharto”, he explained. On the other hand, according to him, the best example is given by the 3rd President of the Republic of Indonesia KH Abdurrahman Wahid or Gus Hard. Forced to resign, Gus Dur left the palace in shorts to become an ordinary citizen. “An egalitarian who is legowo, and puts the constitution above his own will. Even when the accusations against him end up being slander, he never blames the government, relaxes and doesn’t take long protests,” he explained. continue reading According to him, Gus Dur set the example that laws and regulations are above all. Even to solve political problems. “Gus Dur’s political education sets us an example that a statesman must be ready to accept and let go. Whatever happens, law and law will always be honorably placed as a source of resolution. political issues, ”he said. Now, the three-term proposal for Jokowi actually arose from people around him. Although President Jokowi has repeatedly stated that he is not interested in the three terms. “But they keep talking. Why? Maybe because Suharto’s education is more popular than Gus Dur’s political education,” he said.

