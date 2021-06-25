Boris Johnson vows to end social distancing to save the arts and hospitality















© Provided by Daily Mail

MailOnline Logo



Boris Johnson is determined to abolish the meter rule on July 19 even though other Covid measures must remain in place, Cabinet sources said yesterday. Multiple sources told the Daily Mail that the Prime Minister has prioritized removing the key social distancing rule above all other measures because of its importance to sectors such as hospitality and the arts. An increase in Covid cases has raised new doubts about the government’s ambition to end all restrictions on July 19. It also almost ended hopes that Freedom Day could take place a fortnight earlier on July 5.









© Provided by Daily Mail

Boris Johnson is determined to abolish the meter rule on July 19 even though other Covid measures must remain in place, Cabinet sources said yesterday



Ministers will formally assess the latest data this weekend before announcing a decision on the mid-term review. But a Cabinet source told the Mail: This is not happening. The government’s roadmap to get out of lockdown originally envisioned lifting all remaining restrictions by June 21. But the final stage of the plan known as stage four was postponed earlier this month due to the rapid spread of the Indian or Delta variant across England. Mr Johnson continues to be hopeful that all restrictions will finally be enforced on July 19. But officials are now making contingency plans in case only a partial lift is possible by that date. 3/3 SLIDES Ministers were alarmed by the continued increase in cases caused by the new virus variant. The latest official figures from yesterday showed 16,703 new cases were registered in 24 hours, the highest number since early February. Cases are now increasing by almost 45% per week. Hospitalizations and deaths, which are now considered the key figures, both remain low. And the numbers show the virus is running out of steam in Delta variant hotspots with the R-rate now at its lowest since the start of wave three. … and Rishi says I’ll drop the mask as soon as it’s legal Yesterday, two Cabinet ministers pressured Boris Johnson to scrap Covid mask laws, saying they hoped to stop wearing them by July 19. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he plans to ditch his mask as soon as possible once it is no longer legally required in England. Environment Secretary George Eustice said he would follow suit as soon as the legal constraint was dropped. I have to be honest, once I’m told it’s safe not to do it, I want to go back to normal, he said. Mr Eustice said the government plans to lift all restrictions on July 19, including laws requiring people to wear masks on public transport and in stores. He added: Whether there will still be people who might choose to wear masks or whether that may be advisory in certain contexts, that is a separate issue. But Downing Street played down expectations, with the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson insisting no decision had been taken on the matter. Government sources said that face coverings may still be required or advised in certain settings, such as on public transport. Pressed on whether Mr Johnson was hoping to stop wearing a face mask at the end of the roadmap, his spokesperson said: It would depend. The Prime Minister, if there were to be any requirement in the future, would be happy to comply. But, as I said, no decision has been made on what will or will not be necessary in the future. In north-west England and parts of Scotland, virus rates continue to level off. Nevertheless, some ministers are worried about the prospect of sanctioning a complete reopening in a context of increasing cases, which, according to the authorities, could reach 30,000 per day within two weeks. Chancellor Rishi Sunak urged the prime minister to prioritize the removal of the one-meter rule, which continues to cripple the hospitality and arts sector by reducing the capacity of venues to unsustainable levels. The removal of the rule is also seen as essential in any effort to persuade office workers to return to their desks. A Cabinet source said the prime minister accepted the argument that the meter rule should be the top priority for July 19. The economic argument is indisputable, according to the source. The rule of the meter is the main remaining social distancing measure. If we can’t remove it, we might as well not care about July 19. The PM is determined to get rid of it, although things like masks need to stay on a bit longer. Sources said contingency plans could prompt people to continue wearing face masks in some settings, such as public transport and crowded stores. The homework guidelines could also remain in place until the fall, although the prime minister and chancellor wanted them lifted. Mr Sunak yesterday put on an optimistic tone about the future, saying: Things are looking good for July 19, as the Prime Minister said. My strong expectation is that we can then lift these major restrictions and get back to normal. But Number 10 said it was too early to say whether measures such as face masks would remain in place after July 19. Downing Street said no final decision had been made on whether all coronavirus restrictions would be legally lifted on July 19, although Environment Secretary George Eustice said all measures would be deleted. The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson told reporters: It is true that we obviously want to get back to normal as much as possible after step four. However, no final decision has been taken on the necessary measures.









© Provided by Daily Mail

Chancellor Rishi Sunak urged the prime minister to prioritize the removal of the one-meter rule, which continues to cripple the hospitality and arts sector by reducing the capacity of venues to unsustainable levels





Read more

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos