North Korea plays hard with US to restart nuclear talks

SEOUL / WASHINGTON – As speculation revolves around a resumption of a nuclear dialogue between the United States and North Korea, Pyongyang has raised the bar by signaling that it will not return to the negotiating table without Washington concessions.

“We are not even considering the possibility of a contact with the United States, let alone having it, which would get us nowhere, only taking up precious time,” the North Minister said. Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon in a statement released Wednesday.

This came the day after Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong discouraged US speculation over a June 17 speech by the North Korean leader calling for preparations for both the “dialogue. “and the” confrontation “with Washington. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called the remarks “an interesting signal.”

“It appears that the United States may interpret the situation in such a way as to seek solace for itself,” Kim Yo Jong said in a statement on Tuesday. “The wait, which they have chosen to feed back, would plunge them into greater disappointment.”

Many experts see the recent North Korean remarks as a tactic for gaining concessions before engaging in further talks. North Korea has called on Washington to reassess its “hostile” policy against Pyongyang and may urge the United States to cancel joint military exercises with South Korea this summer.

In a June 17 speech at a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party Central Committee, Kim Jong Un said officials should “especially fully prepare for the confrontation,” the agency paraphrased. Korean Central Press Release. The comment suggested that North Korea may resume nuclear and missile provocations, depending on the US response.

But the Biden administration wants an unconditional dialogue set in advance.

“We continue to hope that the DPRK responds positively to our outreach and our offer to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions,” said Sung Kim, the United States’ special representative for Korea. North, at a meeting Monday with South Korean and Japanese officials in Seoul. . It used the abbreviation for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the official name for the North.

“We remain ready to enter into major negotiations with the DPRK to meet the challenge of its nuclear program,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden’s ultimate goal is to denuclearize North Korea, and he has little incentive to make concessions in Pyongyang even before reopening bilateral dialogue.

Many in the administration are also skeptical of Pyongyang’s commitment to denuclearization. North Korea does not intend to sit at the negotiating table for its own denuclearization, a source familiar with the matter said.

The decision of then-US President Donald Trump to meet Kim Jong Un was “a huge compromise,” said Bruce Bennett, deputy international and defense researcher at think tank Rand Corp.

“How many other national leaders has he met three times in his four years? He said of Trump, adding that the US leader received little in return. “It was a major recognition for Kim Jong Un,” Bennett said.

“That’s where President Biden has to start and say, you know, ‘You can ask us to compromise a lot more, we’ve done a lot of that already.’ We haven’t seen much of them, ”he said.

Still, Biden is eager to reopen a dialogue with North Korea, motivated in part by his experience as vice president. President Barack Obama was reluctant to engage with Pyongyang during his tenure as part of its policy of “strategic patience”, ultimately giving North Korea time to advance its nuclear and missile technologies.

Meanwhile, some see the recent North Korean remarks as a sign that the country is more interested in strengthening ties with China than re-engaging with the United States.

North Korea closed its border with China nearly a year and a half ago in response to the spread of the coronavirus, contributing to widespread shortages of food and other essentials. Chinese shipments to North Korea plunged 84% year-on-year for the January-May period, according to the Chinese customs administration.

The food situation in North Korea is “getting tense,” a difficult situation caused by economic sanctions and floods last year, Kim Jong Un told the Workers’ Party Central Committee on June 15.

North Korean media have recently increased reports highlighting Pyongyang’s ties to Beijing. The Communist Party of China International Liaison Department held a joint symposium to celebrate the second anniversary of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s trip to the north and the third anniversary of Kim’s trip to China, KCNA reported on Wednesday.

North Korea and China also mark the 60th anniversary of their mutual defense treaty on July 11. A think tank affiliated with the South Korean National Intelligence Service predicts that a senior North Korean official will likely visit China around this time.