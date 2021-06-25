Lukas Enembe threatens Tito’s complaint to Jokowi over Governors’ Plh





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Governor of PapuaLuc Enembe plans to report to the Ministry of the Interior (Ministry of the Interior) under the direction of the Minister of the Interior Tito Karnavian to President Joko Widodo. Report focuses on alleged mismanagement of the Home Office that appointed the governor’s daily executive Papua. Luke’s spokesman Muhammad Rifai Darus pointed out that until now, Lukas was still the active governor of Papua, even though he was undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. Lukas, he said, regretted the decision of the Home Office to appoint the regional secretary (Sekda) of the province of Papua Dance Yulian Flassy as interim governor. “The Governor of Papua regrets the letter from the Home Secretary through the Director General of OTDA dated June 24, 2021 regarding the appointment of Governor Plh of Papua,” Rifai said in a written statement on Friday. (25/6). Rifai suspects that the letter from the Director General of OTDA is maladministration, as the appointment did not follow the applicable procedures and mechanisms. Based on Home Secretary Letter 857 2590 / SJ dated April 23, 2021, it is stated that government administration will continue in coordination with the Governor of Papua. However, yesterday’s training showed coordination with Luke being ignored and not used. Therefore, according to Rifai, Lukas will report this matter to President Jokowi. “In the near future, the governor of Papua, Mr. Lukas Enembe, will report this alleged maladministration to the president,” he said. Regarding Lukas’ health, Rifai said that currently his condition is starting to improve. Rifai also said Lukas will return to Indonesia soon in early July 2021. Dance’s appointment as interim governor of Papua was discovered after the release of a letterhead from the Home Office dated June 24, 2021 with number T.121.91 / 4124 / OTDA. The content of the letter concerns the state of health of Governor of Papua Lukas Enembe, who is currently undergoing treatment in Singapore, as well as the vacancy of the managerial post as the performance of the governor cannot be represented by the Deputy Governor of Papua, Klemen Tinal, who passed away. To fill the leadership void in Papua, Dance as Papua Regional Secretary temporarily replaces Luke’s role in his day-to-day duties as Acting Governor of Papua. (dmi / ugo)



