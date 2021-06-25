Shaukat Tarin closes budget debate today





Opp does not claim any concrete measures proposed in the finance bill to strengthen the economy

ISLAMABAD – Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will today close a two-week general discussion on the 2021-22 finance bill [Friday] in the National Assembly.

The chamber will begin deliberation on the recommendations proposed by upper house lawmakers after the finance minister’s closing speech. Meanwhile, government and opposition MPs in Thursday’s one-day session delivered speeches for and against the budget proposals presented in the PTI government’s fourth federal budget 2021-2022.

Treasury banks believe that the federal budget contemplates a comprehensive plan to strengthen the country’s economy and the opposition says no concrete measures are proposed in the 2021-22 budget bill for next year. Taking part in the budget debate, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan has set the example of accountability, under which ruling party members are not also more exempt.

“The government and the opposition parties should work together for an Islamic economic system,” the minister said. “Economic indicators are improving with growth in agriculture, industry and service sectors,” he said, citing the benefits of the “Ehsaas P program”.

Another member of the Treasury Banks, Interprovincial Coordination Minister Fehmida Mirza, sharply criticized the ugly scene of throwing the budget books off last week. “We have all been sworn in, but such an unfortunate incident undermines the sanctity of Parliament,” said a senior official of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

She supported the budget proposals presented by the federal minister. “The budget contemplates a program to pick up the weaker segments of society,” she said, adding that fifteen million families received immediate assistance under the Ehsaas emergency cash program after the Corona crisis in the country. In turn, Rana Tanvir Hussain, senior PML-N deputy and chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), urged the treasury banks to focus on public welfare projects. “Public welfare projects are essential to bring relief to the masses,” he said, adding that there was a need for unity to overcome the economic challenges facing the country.

PML-N MP Marriyum Aurangzeb strongly opposed the budget proposal of the 2021-22 finance bill. “It would not bring any relief to the masses, because it was just a play on words,” she said, noting that the current government had broken its promises to build five million houses.

The deputy of another opposition party of the PPP-P Hina Rabani Khar also opposed the budget proposals presented by the federal finance minister in the budget bill. She also criticized the government’s economic and foreign policies.

A treasure bench MP Seemi Bukhari, taking part in the debate, commented that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the pride of Pakistan which thinks for the next generations and not for the next elections. She praised the measure taken by the government to increase the wages of workers and the wages of government employees. Whereas opposition MP Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jilani said it was necessary to bring back the prices of basic necessities [flour and sugar] within the reach of the common man. “The salaries of government employees should also be increased by 25-30%,” he suggested. Other treasury lawmakers praised the prime minister for taking cautious steps for the country’s economic prosperity. The PTU’s fourth budget will play an important role in the country’s development, they believed.

