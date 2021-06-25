What J&K Executives Said After Meeting Prime Minister Modi | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Thursday for the first such engagement since the region was stripped of its semi-autonomous status and statehood on August 5 2019. Here’s what the leaders and their parties said after the meeting: The National Conference (NC) led by former chief minister Farooq Abdullah demanded the reestablishment of the state and said it told Modi that the decisions taken in August 2019 were not in the interest of the people and should be canceled. NC chief Omar Abdullah said they are seeking to restore the J&K framework of the Pan-Indian services, which has been merged with the framework of Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories. He added that the Center refused to discuss the restoration of the special status, saying it was a sub-judicial case. Regarding the delimitation, he said that NC informed Modi that this was not necessary. We told the Prime Minister that we do not support what was done on August 5, 2019. We are not ready to accept it. But we don’t want to do ourselves justice. We will fight this in court, he said. Read also | State, delineation: the main takeaways from PM Modi-J & K leaders meet People’s Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti said she highlighted the issue of the continued persecution of Kashmiris and also called on Modi to resume dialogue with Pakistan to boost trade and keep the peace in Kashmir. She added that the atmosphere has become suffocating in Kashmir. Mufti said she also spoke out against the culture of reserving people under the Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act. She added that she told Modi that the government had illegally repealed J & K’s special status and let him know that they would have it legally restored by the courts. J&K Congressional Unit chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said Modis’ body language reflected the reactions of Bharatiya Janata party voters to how the repeal of the region’s special status had been carried out. Former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said Congress made five demands: immediate reestablishment of the state, protection of land and jobs for homes, return of pundits from Kashmir, release of political prisoners and legislative elections. The leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, said he told Modi that it would have been wiser if this meeting had taken place before the cancellation of Article 370. We said very clearly that Jammu and Kashmir is committed to stay with India, but constitutional guarantees of the Indian constitution must be made. Tarigami said there was no assurance that requests were met. J&K Panthers party leader Bhim Singh said he was demanding a full state and elections and that a delineation process should only be started after an elected government is in place. Singh added that he also complained about the absence of representatives from Ladakh. Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone said there are many emotional ties between the leaders of Modi and Kashmir and the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. The leader of the Apni Party, Altaf Bukhari, said he also called for the protection of land and jobs, improvement of infrastructure and employment. He added that Modi said the demarcation would take place and that it would be followed by assembly elections.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos