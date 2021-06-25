Michael Flynn says Donald Trump “must set the world on fire”





Michael Flynn appeared on a conspiracy theorist podcast saying Donald Trump needs to “set the world on fire” at his next rallies, and that people “are going to have to do something” before summer is over about audit in Arizona.

Flynn, who is considered a hero of the QAnon movement and recently called for a coup in Burma in the United States, told Steel Truth, hosted by QAnon outspoken believer Ann Vandersteel, that some Something will soon come to distract attention from the disputed count which “will further divide the country”.

Flynn went on to suggest that “people are going to have to do something” and “make noise” about the ballot recount and he said he hoped Trump would discuss the audit at his rallies.

Arizona-led GOP audit has been rejected by a number of officials, but conspiracy theorists and QAnon supporters believe it will uncover evidence of voter fraud that will result in the entire election being canceled and the reestablishment of Trump as president.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is among those who consistently claim Trump will return to the White House in August or fall.

“Something is going to happen and I fear it will further divide the country,” Flynn said.

People have to face reality

“People have to face reality. We have to face reality. They are going to keep going after Donald Trump. They are going to keep going after Donald Trump. And I’m happy to see the president finally go out and make gatherings.

“He’s going to do one in Sarasota here on July 4th. I think he’s going up to Ohio on Saturday. So he’s going to come back and he’s going to set the world on fire.”

Flynn said people will continue to “pick on” Trump while he attends these rallies, and warned that “every time they go after him it’s never pretty.”

He added: “It’s going to be ugly and it creates a lot of media attraction and everyone has to cover it. What does that mean? What is it going to do? And it drives everyone away. electoral fraud. “

Flynn adds that “there is no doubt in my mind” that the 2020 election was “stolen” although there is no evidence of this more than seven months after the vote.

“The truth will continue to come out. Something is going to happen. I don’t think we will have to wait until the end of the summer,” he said.

“I think it’s going to happen here soon enough… they have to make some noise before the Arizona audit really starts to explode. They are going to have to do something.”

Trump’s former national security adviser had previously been heavily criticized for suggesting that military-style intervention in Myanmar “should happen” in the United States at a QAnon conference in Dallas, Texas in May .

Flynn appeared to be repeating calls that had been circulating on QAnon forums and social media for months, suggesting that a similar coup should occur in this country in order to force Trump’s return as president.

In a Telegram post, Flynn denied saying he was urging a coup at the God & Country Patriot Roundup event on May 30 despite there being a video of him saying so.

“I am no stranger to the media manipulating my words and so let me repeat my answer to a question posed at the conference: There is no reason for a coup to happen here (in America ), “Flynn said.

Former General Michael Flynn, the recently pardoned National Security Advisor President Donald Trumps, speaks during a protest against the 2020 presidential election outcome at the Supreme Court on December 12, 2020, in Washington, DC Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

