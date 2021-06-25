Don’t Preach Us About Afghanistan And Stay Away From Kashmir: From India To Pakistan





The Indo-Pakistani ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) continues, giving hope that this could lead to an overall resumption of tense relations between South Asia’s sworn enemies. Yet signals from Pakistan are mixed, indicating that not all stakeholders are on the same page. While the civilian government of Prime Minister Imran Khan cannot dare to set Indian policy without the army’s green signal, its recent about-face can only mean that the Pakistani military itself is divided on the issue. Part of the powerful army of this country does not support the army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

While Kashmir continues to be the main stumbling block in normalizing relations between the two countries, Afghanistan has also come into play now that US and NATO forces are leaving. Pakistan wants to make sure India’s wings are cut off in Afghanistan. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India’s presence in Afghanistan was too large. Qureshi echoed what Pakistani diplomats had been saying for years.

“We have seen media reports about it. We firmly believe that it is up to the Afghan people to decide on their partners and the size of this partnership. India brought electricity, dams, schools, clinics, roads and community projects to Afghanistan. The world knows what Pakistan has brought to Afghanistan, ” Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in response to the journalist’s questions during his weekly briefing on Thursday.

It is also a fact that the various statements made by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Qureshi and other Pakistani politicians are largely intended for domestic consumption. Two of the main initiators of the ceasefire measures, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Pakistani Moeed Yusuf were at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting on Wednesday in Dushanbe, with a crowd of other security officials in the region. It is not known if the two met face-to-face, but they must have exchanged views informally. In the context of this attempted underground talks, India’s decision to explore ways to rekindle some semblance of political activity in Kashmir makes sense.

Islamabad closely followed the outcome of the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and politicians in the valley. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, known for making fun of all questions, has again said that unless there is a move forward on Kashmir and Delhi revises its decision to delete the articles 370 and 35-A, there can be no talks between the two of the countries.

Asked to comment on Qureshi’s statement, India’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi naturally called out to Qureshi, saying: “Regarding the developments in Jammu and Kashmir, this is of an internal matter in India. With regard to our bilateral relations with Pakistan, our position is well known. We want normal relations with all of our neighbors, including Pakistan, ” he added for good measure. “Pakistan must strive to create an enabling atmosphere, including by taking credible, verifiable and irreversible measures to ensure that no territory under its control is used for cross-border terrorism against India in any way.”

Qamar Army Chief General Javed Bajwa opened the ball by first talking about peace in the region. Instead of war, it was time to think about economic recovery and prosperity in the region. He took it forward in an interview with the strategic community in Islamabad. There were also leaks about the behind-the-scenes diplomacy and finally the announcement of the LoC ceasefire. There has been talk of Pakistan granting India MFS status, which Islamabad should have done a long time ago as part of its WTO engagement. The announcement was made, but when the issue was raised in cabinet, the government did an about-face. The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan would not have dared to do so without the support of part of the army opposed to this decision. No one knows whether General Bajwa’s peace movements will hold up or be stifled by sections of the army, which is at odds with the leader’s views.

More than the actual outcome, it is the spirit of the meeting that is important. It is, as the Prime Minister said, to suppress “Dil Aur Dilli ki doori”. This would have happened sooner if it hadn’t been for Covid-19, Prime Minister Modi held out his hand. With the past two years spent in mutual mistrust and a slang match between Central and Kashmiri leaders, the meeting is the start of the process of dialogue, which both sides now hope to continue. It is also a tacit admission by the Center that it needs local leaders to reach the people of J&K.

Many political leaders like Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah of the National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP – all former chief ministers – were in prolonged preventive detention under the Public Security Act following the repeal of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. The status of Jammu and Kashmir has been amended, separating Ladakh and declaring the two Union territories.

A prominent valley leader said Prime Minister Modi’s approach was almost reminiscent of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s approach to the Kashmir issue. Vajpayee had said that the solution to the Kashmir problem would be within the boundaries of “Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat and Jamhooriyat”.

“The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. Modi Ji let us (the rulers of Kashmir) speak with all our hearts and he listened patiently. He didn’t speak until the end. Uncomfortable points were raised by some of the leaders regarding the unconstitutionality and illegality of the repeal of Article 370, the misuse of the UAPA (Prevention of Illegal Activities Act) and the continued detention. many political workers. He heard it all without flinching, ”he says of the meeting.

However, he shares the long-standing mistrust of many other leaders who came from the old state. “It’s one thing to do this for the sake of optics and quite another to preach. It’s a long, winding road to a semblance of normalcy in the devastated valley, ”he adds.

