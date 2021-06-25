Morning Summary June 25, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his government’s commitment to promote popular democracy in Jammu and Kashmir when he met with 14 leaders of eight traditional political parties, even as he sought their cooperation to finish first the exercise of delimiting the seats of the Assembly in the territory of the Union, which would eventually lead to elections.

Pakistani-born Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, wanted for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack, will remain in the United States as a federal judge in Los Angeles assesses whether he will be extradited to the United States. India for its alleged role in the terrorist attack which killed more people. more than 160 people.

US President Joe Bidens’ infrastructure plan appeared to be closer to fruition as a bipartisan group of senators on Thursday struck a deal that would cost $ 1.2 trillion over eight years, including more than half a trillion dollars in transportation and infrastructure spending.

On Friday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will interact with students via social media and answer questions relating to class X and XII board exams, which have been canceled due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

Monsoon precipitation, which was 40% above normal for the month up to June 18, has reduced to a trickle during the previous week. The latest update from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) calculates that monthly rainfall through June 24 is only 26% of normal and there is unlikely to be a significant increase until the first week of July.

Bharat Biotech, the maker of Covaxin, may not yet have obtained full clearance for its COVID vaccine, a senior health official said, saying the vaccine will continue to be used under emergency clearance.

India said on Thursday it was in contact with various stakeholders in and around Afghanistan, confirming that South Block has taken a comprehensive approach to discuss the future of Afghanistan and the region with various parties involved. .

Tamil Nadus’ income deficit of 23,459.44 crore in 2018-19 was underestimated by 3,757.23 crore and the budget deficit by 1,300.49 crore, mainly due to short transfers totaling 1,366 crore to various reserve funds, such as sinking fund and guarantee buyback fund, according to the controller and auditor. -Report of the generals on the finances of the State for the financial year ended in March 2019.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four Ladakh students in connection with the Israeli embassy explosion, police said Thursday. They were arrested in Kargil and taken to Delhi on remand, they said.

In a fervent call on the prime minister to end the deadlock on agricultural laws, Rashtriya Lok Dal Chairman Jayant Chaudhary said on Thursday that the policy measures can only qualify as reform if they satisfy the broader social good.

The military has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for the purchase of 1,750 Futuristic Infantry Fighting Vehicles (FICVs) to replace Russian-born infantry vehicles in service.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday pardoned 94 people, including 16 political prisoners and a prominent murder convict on death row, on the occasion of Poson Poya [full moon] day which has religious significance, marking the arrival of Buddhism in Sri Lanka.

After leading his team to their first ICC trophy in 21 years, Kane Williamson said it was finally good to find himself on the right side of a final after losing the last two World Cup finals to 50 in 2015 and 2019.