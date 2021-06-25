Boris Johnson hints at possibility of easing





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted on Thursday that restrictions on overseas travel for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 would be relaxed in the UK, despite the current spike in infections. Currently, travelers coming to the UK from preferred UK destinations (Spain, Greece, Italy and France) are required to self-quarantine and take multiple tests to detect the infection at their own expense. , which represents hundreds of euros in additional expenses for families. and angered tourism workers. “I wouldn’t say this summer in terms of travel will be like any other,” Johnson said on the sidelines of a visit to Aldershot (southwest). But he added that there is a “real opportunity to resume travel with the completion of the vaccination process.” Boris Johnson said 83 percent of the UK’s adult population had received a single dose of the vaccine and 60 percent had received both doses. Despite the progress of the vaccination campaign, the UK has been facing a spike in cases for weeks due to the delta mutation initially discovered in India, and the country, which has recorded more than 128,000 deaths, has also recorded over 16,000 injuries in 24 hours. , Wednesday. These alarming figures led German Chancellor Angela Merkel to demand in the German parliament on Wednesday that the 27 countries of the European Union, of which the United Kingdom is no longer a part, agree to impose a quarantine on British travelers to avoid importing the highly contagious delta. mutant on the continent. “We will continue the dialogue with our European partners regarding the reopening of international flights but we are convinced that our vaccination program offers us a good way forward,” said a spokesperson for Boris Johnson. An announcement is expected from the British government in the evening on this subject, in connection with the update of the list of destinations classified according to the colors of the traffic lights. No major European tourist country is currently on the green list which allows return to the UK without quarantine. Spain, Italy, France and Greece are on the amber list, requiring travelers from those countries to go through a ten-day quarantine period and take two tests to detect the infection at their own expense. As for the red list, it imposes a quarantine in a hotel at the expense of the traveler.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos