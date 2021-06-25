Pakistan will likely receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in coming months (Ministry of Health officials)





Talks underway to obtain Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine via COVAX, officials from Pakistan’s health ministry said. But officials have not yet confirmed when and how many doses of Moderna vaccine will be delivered to Pakistan. “Emergency use” authorization for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

KARACHI: Pakistan expected to receive “unspecified number” of doses of Modernas mRNA-1273 coronavirus vaccine in coming months, country’s health ministry officials say

Discussions are underway with COVAX to acquire the Moderna vaccine, officials from the Ministry of Regulation and Coordination of National Health Services told The News.

But officials said there was no confirmation so far as to when and how many doses of the double-dose vaccine would be supplied to Pakistan.

Getting the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan: what you need to know

Pakistan has so far received 100,600 doses of Pfizer-BioNTechs mRNA vaccine via COVAX for inoculation of immunosuppressive individuals.

The federal government and Pfizer-BioNTech have also reached an agreement to supply an additional 13 million doses of the mRNA vaccine by the end of 2021.

If the Modernas vaccine is made available through COVAX, it would be a valuable addition to existing Chinese and European vaccines, officials said.

A large number of doses, however, are not expected to be supplied by COVAX, officials said, adding that the Moderna vaccine supply has nothing to do with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent phone conversation with Bill Gates.

The Pakistan Medicines Regulatory Authority (DRAP) has not yet granted an “emergency use” authorization for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

DRAP officials said they passed on the legal requirements for importing vaccines.

If a vaccine is cleared for emergency use by the United States Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, it is not necessary to obtain emergency use authorization from the DRAP, a declared a person in charge of the DRAP.

He said, however, that if Moderna or any of its agents want to register the vaccine in Pakistan, they can apply for emergency use authorization from DRAP, as Chinese, US vaccine makers have done. and Europeans.

Pakistan has so far granted emergency use authorization for six different vaccines, including Chinese vaccines Cansino, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Russian Sputnik V, European AstraZeneca and American Pfizer.

