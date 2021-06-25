Haley praises Trump in intriguing Iowa speech in 2024





Haley then praised Trump’s approach to foreign policy, saying she saw with her own eyes as an ambassador to the United Nations that Donald Trump put America first and told a humorous story about the Trump’s decision to label North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un Little Rocket Man, saying it shows how the former president had a way of attracting people.

The remarks represent a pause for the former Trump cabinet member, who has hesitated in her approach to Trump as she tests presidential waters after her defeat. The initial struggle to calibrate his stance on Trump has placed Haley between those in the GOP who are eager to leave Trump and those who want to stay by his side.

It started a day after the siege on Capitol Hill, when Haley gave a speech to officials of the Republican National Committee in which she said the then president’s actions in the aftermath of the 2020 election would be judged harshly by the government. history.

The former ambassador went further in an interview published by POLITICO Magazine a few weeks later, claiming that Trump had lost all sort of political viability and that she no longer believed he would be in the picture, before adding: He has fallen so far.

The remarks infuriated those orbiting Trump, who saw them as an act of disloyalty and part of an effort to seek to distance themselves from the former president. In February, Trump turned down a request by Haley to meet at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Since then, Haley has been warmer towards Trump. In April, she said she would drop a 2024 presidential candidacy and back Trump if he ran.

Haley’s 30-minute speech before the Iowa GOP 500-person dinner comes as she embarks on a three-day swing across the state. The former governor of South Carolina is hosting fundraisers for Gov. Kim Reynolds and two members of the State Congressional delegation, Reps Randy Feenstra and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, all of whom are running for re-election next year . She also organizes events with former State House President Linda Upmeyer and the Story County GOP.

The trip is Haley’s first to Iowa this year and comes as several other Republican presidential candidates make appearances in the state. Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton will headline an event in Sioux City later this month, and former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is all expected to appear at the Heads of Households summit in the coming months, a gathering that will attract evangelicals from across the state. Two other potential candidates for 2024, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and Florida Senator Rick Scott, visited the state earlier this year.

During the speech, Haley embraced the cultural issues that currently drive the Conservative base. She spoke out against teaching in schools that systemic racism is ingrained in society, Democrats accused of forcibly[ing] big tech, big business and big government to silence all those who do not follow the liberal line and have criticized the opposing party for supporting riots and lawlessness.

Haley also offered a glimpse of how she might stand out in a presidential contest in 2024: as a Republican of diverse origins. The former ambassador called herself the proud daughter of Indian immigrants and said that growing up she was a brunette girl in a black and white world.

“Believe me, South Carolina’s first woman and minority governor,” Haley said. “I said it last year at the Republican national convention, and I will continue to say it: America is not a racist country. It is just the opposite. America has done more to ensure the equality of justice and opportunity than any other country in history. “

Haley, who has not spoken explicitly about his candidacy for the presidency in 2024, also weighed in on a sensitive question for Iowan: whether the state should retain its status as the first country.

After her speech, Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann took to the floor to ask Haley if she supports keeping Iowa at the top of the presidential nomination calendar. Haley said she was okay with keeping Iowa first, as long as her home state, South Carolina, maintained its status as the first southern state to hold its nominating competition.

You mess with us, she joked, and well bother.

