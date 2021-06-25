The European Union asks Erdogan to remove the last obstacles to reconnect with Ankara





EU leaders on Thursday (June 24th) called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to remove the remaining obstacles to renew relations after a year of high tensions. Rule of law and fundamental rights in Turkey remain a major concern, they said in the conclusions adopted Thursday evening at their last summit before the summer break. read also:Europe skeptical of Erdogan’s conciliatory tone European leaders also insisted on their commitment a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem on the basis of a bicommunity federation with equal political rights, in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. Cyprus has been divided since the invasion in 1974 of the northern third by the Turkish army, in reaction to a coup d’etat aiming to reattach the island to Greece. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognized only by Ankara, wants the recognition of two independent and equal states. The EU has registered a will for appeasement on the part of Turkey, but the conditions for the adoption of positive measures are not met, explained a European diplomat. European leaders, however, called on the European Commission to prepare for the modernization of the customs union between the EU and Turkey. They also invited the president of the Brussels executive present without delay formal proposals for further funding of Syrian refugees and host communities in Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon and other countries in the region. The European Commission has proposed to allocate 5.7 billion euros to finance aid to Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan until 2024. An envelope of 3.5 billion euros is earmarked for actions in favor of the 3.7 million Syrians settled in Turkey since 2011 to flee the conflict in their country. The proposal was not endorsed at the top, but the Commission understood that the money must come from the common budget and not from the Member States, and discussions will now begin on the modalities of this financing., explained the European diplomat.

