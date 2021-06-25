Vision document for Ayodhya development ready to be presented to PM Modi





Lucknow: Ayodhya’s comprehensive development vision document is ready and it would soon be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ayodhya development document was drafted with consideration of the Ram temple and the religious character of the holy city. Also Read – Journalist, Two Other People Booked on Facebook Post Against Ram Temple Trust Member The Ayodhya Development Authority, which hired consultants to draft the document, has already presented the document to the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. Also Read – Inspired by Ram Rajya Concept, Kejriwal Announces Free Elderly Tour to Ram Temple The vision document proposes to build four main Lord Ram gates in the city, which will be inspired by Ram Mandir’s design. The Ramayana Spiritual Forest will be built on 2,300 acres, which will also house the Ramayana Spiritual Theme Park. Also Read – Ram Temple Building Fundraising Campaign Ends, Over Rs 2,100 Crore Raised LEA Associates South Asia Private Ltd prepared the vision document with the help of nearly 5,000 citizens and 500 tourists. The document aims to generate four lakh jobs and eight indirect lakh jobs in Ayodhya as the Ram temple appears. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is building a 65 km long bypass at Ayodhya at a cost of 2,588 crore. The Ayodhya Development Authority seeks to transform the city into a religious and tourist attraction, from the development of a new township to a new airport. In addition, the Department of Tourism and the Department of Culture of Uttar Pradesh are planning to build a tourism facility center and an international museum worth around Rs 200 crore. The main city road is also being widened and a new road is being developed from Fort Sugriva to Ram Mandir. The plan also includes the extension of the road from Shringar Haat to Shri Ram Mandir as well as the development of Panch Kosi Parikrama Marg. As part of the vision document in Ayodhya, the creation of new employment opportunities in spiritual tourism, retail and trade, public administration is also expected to appear. For tourists visiting the city, dharamshalas will be built at six entrances on the Ayodhya Highway. Almost 27,000 trees of 88 species from the Valmiki Ramayana era are planted in the city.







