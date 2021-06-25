Speakers call for increased budget allocation for children – Pakistan





KARACHI: Speakers at a consultation on the budget allocation for children on Wednesday called for an increase in overall spending in the sector, especially the allocation for education, child health and nutrition and protection from childhood.

The event was organized by the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (Sparc) in collaboration with Save the Children (Pakistan).

Expressing concern about the situation of children’s rights in the country, lead development expert Gul Mohammad Mastoi described inadequate spending as the main reason for Pakistan’s failure to meet most child-related indicators sustainable development goals.

Special measures are needed to protect the rights of vulnerable children, he noted, stressing that budget allocations should be more development-oriented and include a higher proportion of non-salary spending.

Shumaila Muzammil representing Sparc regretted that despite the enactment of several laws, children are still deprived of their rights to survival, protection and development.

Sindh Government Should Make Sindh Child Welfare Authority (SPCA) Fully Functional Without Further Delay To Ensure Pakistan Compliance [with] international commitments on children’s rights, she said.

Provincial Director of Minorities Abdul Shakoor Abro admitted governments were making slow progress in the sector and said that although a number of child rights laws had been passed, their implementation remained a challenge. .

SCPA director Fauzia Masoom said the authority currently runs 30 child protection units across Sindh and a helpline is also available. We are committing more human resources that will help to work more actively in the best interests of children, she said.

Child rights activist Kiran Zubair spoke of the need for major infrastructure reforms to improve the status of children in the country.

From health and nutrition to hazardous work, early marriage, trafficking, sexual abuse and exploitation, significant reforms are needed to ensure that the rights of all children are met. protected and respected, she said.

Sharing data on children, Kashif Mirza recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his first address to the nation, spoke about the dire state of children’s health in Pakistan. Despite these big commitments, we see that there is still no improvement in this sector. In the budget, there is no special allowance for children’s health and nutrition, he said.

Posted in Dawn, June 25, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos