Red tourism flourishes in China ahead of the centenary of the festival





The group of tourists, dressed in replica Red Army costumes, stood in front of a red billboard with a hammer and sickle. With their right fists raised, they pledged their allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party. Be ready at any time to sacrifice everything for the party and the people, and never betray the party, they recited, standing proudly next to a giant statue of Mao Zedong in the northern city of Yanan, the base of revolution until 1948. Then they moved away before another group came to do the same. Mass swearing-in ceremonies are not typical activities of group tours, but they are red tourism in China, where thousands of people flock to places like Yanan to soak up the official version of the history of the party. At these sites, schoolchildren learn how the Red Army, later renamed the People’s Liberation Army, was created. Tourists look at a set of chairs used by Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, and other guests when they visited Maos’ house. Retirees take selfies with flower statues of Mao and Zhu De, the commander of the Red Army.

The 100th anniversary of the founding of the parties on July 1 gave Mr. Xi an opportune time to reinforce the value of these pilgrimages. The centenary also prompted China’s biggest real estate developers to cash in as they brighten up typical red tourist attractions, like dingy exhibition halls and cave dwellings, and make them friendlier in the age of Instagram and TikTok. Earlier this month, Dalian Wanda, a real estate developer, unveiled a new Communist Party theme park in Yanan. In it, mascots dressed in Red Army costumes parade down Red Street, a long shopping boulevard where visitors can take photos and buy snacks and souvenirs. I think patriotic education is necessary whether one is a child or an adult, said Gao Wenwen, a 26-year-old teacher who recently visited the park. A lot of people may find it boring, but if you combine patriotic education with what people love to do which is eat, drink, and have fun, they will feel rewarded.

The pilgrimages are in keeping with Mr. Xis’ appeal to Chinese citizens to learn from the history of the party. Even before coming to power in 2012, Xi said that every red tourist attraction was the equivalent of a bustling classroom that contains rich political wisdom and moral nourishment. Since then, Mr. Xi has harnessed the power of propaganda to put the party back on people’s lives. Fearing that the party might lose its relevance to the Chinese people, especially young Mr. Xi said revolutionary education should start with babies, so that the red gene can enter their blood and heart, and guide young people to establish a view of the world. While international borders are still closed due to the coronavirus, Trip.com, a popular travel website in China, said this month that the number of bookings for red tourist attractions more than doubled in the first half of this year. year, compared to the same period a year ago. The company said it expects the numbers to climb ahead of the centennial celebration next week.

Most tours are carefully curated to show a sanitized version of holiday history. On display: a museum in Shanghai where the first party congress was held in 1921 and houses of Maos in the Jinggangshan and Yanan mountains. Not showing: no reminder of the bloody party purges in Yanan, the millions who starved to death during the Great Leap Forward, or the persecutions and deaths unleashed by the Cultural Revolution.

The problem with China is that there’s only one origin story and it’s not up for debate, said Richard McGregor, a senior researcher at the Lowy Institute and a policy expert. Chinese. History is at the heart of propaganda in China. It is vital to the party that people feel an emotional connection to this story, and you will only get that on the pitch. Daily business briefing Update June 24, 2021, 4:34 p.m. ET It was in Yanan that the top Communist leaders were bombarded by the Japanese during World War II. It also marked the end point of the Long March, when the Red Army withdrew from the nationalist troops, known as the Kuomintang.

Wang Biyao, 29, who works in a consulting company in the northern city of Xian, recently visited Yanan with his parents, who are among the 92 million party members, to commemorate the centenary. Ms. Wang said that she felt moved while looking at the photographs of Red Army soldiers at the Yanan Revolutionary Memorial. Under such harsh conditions, the faces of these revolutionary ancestors looked so positive and optimistic, she said. It made me think that it is worth learning, that no matter how harsh the conditions are, they can never beat the fighting spirits of the people. Ms. Wang plans to join the party soon.

During a recent performance at Wanda Theme Park, tourists approached actors recreating the hardships endured by Communists in their flight from nationalist forces. The show ended with a giant Chinese flag descending on the audience, who enthusiastically rose to touch it.

Chinese entrepreneurs spoke with pride about Yanan’s revolutionary culture. State media covered a June 2018 visit by tech titans Pony Ma, of Tencent, and Liu Qiangdong, of JD.com. Both men dressed in Red Army costumes for the occasion. Jack Ma, of Alibaba, said he visited Yanan to see how the party is rebuilding hope and confidence. Beyond fueling devotion and traditions, red tourism has also been good for business. By 2023, the sector’s revenues are expected to reach $ 153 billion, according to the Qianzhan Research Institute, a data consultancy. This represents a compound average annual growth rate of 14.1% from 2019 to 2023. Wanda said he is planning a second red attraction. In Shanghai, where the site of the party’s first convention was turned into a museum, a long line of people waited outside Thursday for a chance to see the newly expanded space. Tickets for the new wing of the museum, which opened on June 3, sold out during the centenary.

In Jinggangshan, a small town in the east known as the birthplace of the Chinese revolution, tourists and schoolchildren recently hung out in steel-gray-blue military suits, hats with red stars, and army-green saddlebags. A tourist prayed outside a shrine dedicated to Mao and his third wife, He Zizhen, in the former home of the late president. Several visitors were employees of a small financial firm who had traveled from Shanghai on a team-building trip, combining a day of red tourism with another day of meetings. They had just finished lunch in a restaurant with a giant, beatific portrait of Mao hanging over them. An employee said she was very supportive of the party. We are very fortunate to have good leaders, she said. Her boss was less enthusiastic. When asked what he thought of Mao, he refused to answer.

