Three years after its creation, the production activities of the Turkish automaker TOGG are in full swing





Three years after its creation under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2018, TOGG, Turkeys Automobile Initiative Group, continues its production activities without slowing down. The first nationally produced car project in Turkey was announced on May 15, 1961 under the name “Devrim” (Revolution). It took a team of Turkish engineers only 129 days to plan, organize, build and manufacture 4 Devrim cars ready to be presented to the public on October 29, 1961 during the Republic Day celebrations in Ankara. However, the project was scrapped after inadequate gasoline stuck a car on the road and caused it to receive negative opinions. Considered as the country’s “second automotive revolution” which was relaunched by Erdogan, TOGG was officially established on June 25, 2018. Mehmet Gurcan Karakas was appointed Managing Director on September 1, 2018. Erdogan unveiled TOGG’s electric C-SUV and C-Sedan models on December 27, 2019 to the public at an event attended by more than 2,000 people. TOGG is expected to enter the automotive market in the C segment and plans to increase the number of models to five in the coming years. The plans are ready for a 15 year investment which includes three phases. Construction of TOGG’s engineering, design and production facilities began on July 18, 2020. The facility, built on an area of ​​1.2 million square meters (12.9 million square meters) in the district Gemlik de Bursa, is expected to be completed in early 2022. Around 4,300 people will be employed within TOGG, of which at least 30% will be women. Regarding suppliers, TOGG had agreements with 10 global companies of which 75% from Turkey and 25% from Europe and Asia. TOGG has appointed Sergio Rocha, a big name in the automotive industry who has managed projects in the United States, Europe and Asia, as its COO. Murat Gunak, the former head of design for the Volkswagen Group and previously Mercedes-Benz, was appointed head of design at TOGG on April 1. Talin Yildiz returned from France to Turkey to become Marketing Director. TOGG has selected Farasis, an advanced lithium-ion battery technology company, as the battery business partner. The new Turkish car will reach 80% charge in less than 30 minutes with a fast charge. The car will have 300 kilometers and 500 kilometers of range. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h will be done in 7.6 seconds with 200 horsepower and in less than 4.8 seconds with a 400 horsepower engine. The first vehicle is expected to roll off the production line in the last quarter of 2022. TOGG announced in April that it had become the first Turkish brand to receive the iF Design Award 2021, one of the world’s most prestigious design awards, with its C-SUV model. “All the features are designed with a modern and prestigious design, inspired by its Anatolian heritage,” iF World Design Guide wrote on its website about the TOGG C-SUV.

