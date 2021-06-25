Reviews | Pakistani Imran Khan talks about relations with the United States and Afghanistan





So there was this mistrust between the two countries. And the Pakistanis felt they were paying a heavy, heavy price for this relationship. And the United States believed Pakistan had not done enough. So in that sense it was an unbalanced relationship. What we want for the future is a relationship based on trust and common goals. That’s actually what we have right now with the United States, I mean, our goals in Afghanistan are exactly the same today.

Jyoti Thottam: But do you think Pakistan will continue to have strategic relevance to the United States once the United States withdraws from Afghanistan?

Khan: I don’t know, really. I didn’t think of it that way, that Pakistan should have some strategic relevance to the United States, I mean, the states really have a relationship based on common interests. And Pakistan is a country of 220 million people, a young population, in a sense strategically placed for the future if our relationship with India improves at some point, which I am optimistic about. I hope it will.

So we have one of the biggest markets on one side of Pakistan, then China on [another] other side. So two of the biggest markets in the world. And then the energy corridor, Central Asia, Iran, if this relationship improves between the United States, Pakistan, in that sense, is strategically placed for the future in economic terms.

Bayoumy: How do you concretely see the future of military and security relations?

Khan: I don’t know. After the withdrawal of the United States, I don’t know what sort of military relationship it will be. But right now the relationship should be based on this common goal that there is a political solution in Afghanistan before the US leaves, because Pakistan does not want a civil war, a civil war. bloody in Afghanistan. And I’m sure the United States, too, after they leave, wants the country to catch fire after spending, God knows, $ 1 billion or $ 2,000 billion. It is therefore a common goal.

Bayoumy: Speaking of Afghanistan, Pakistan has played a big role in the intra-Afghan peace talks. You also used your influence with the Taliban. Over the past few weeks, we have seen violence increase across the country. How worried are you about a civil war in Afghanistan and are you using your influence over the Taliban to try to bring these peace talks to an agreement?

Khan: Well, first of all, Pakistan used as much leverage as it could on the Taliban. What was the maximum leverage? Basically, Pakistan was the country that recognized the Taliban, one of three countries after 1996.

