What Donald Trump wants as he returns to the track





The fact that his first rally targets the Maxs campaign tells you a lot about where the efforts are focused, said Taylor Budowich, senior advisor to the Millers campaign. [Gonzalez] not only betrayed President Trump, but he betrayed his constituents.

Saturdays, the first of a MAGA tour that Trump’s aides have teased for months should draw diehards longing to be taken back to another time when they were less bitter about the turns life took: one when Trump was to the White House. And the president is likely to please them, increasingly eager to push the lies that his re-election was denied him through nefarious attempts to tamper with the vote.

Among Trump’s allies who have confirmed their participation is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Who amplified conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and recently apologized for comparing the pressure to that the public wear face masks in the Holocaust. ; and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has made the cancellation of the election a personal crusade and is being sued for defamation for his false allegations that the Dominion voting machines stole the election for Joe Biden.

Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), one of Trump’s main allies in the House who passed a bid for the state Senate, said he also plans to attend the rally. But he dismissed concerns from some Republicans that the former president continuing to promote electoral plots was negative for the party in future terms.

“I think when the president comes out and talks it’s just good for Republicans,” Jordan said. “It’s going to help us in 22. He’s going to talk about a lot of issues.

It’s great for us. I mean, he’s the party leader, says Jordan.

Aides says Trump wants to play a role in reclaiming the House in the 2022 midterm election, and he has released a slew of backing for pro-Trump candidates in Senate and House races across the country. country. He announced a MAGA rally on July 3 in Sarasota, Florida, and is also expected to hold rallies in Georgia to support Republican Rep. Jody Hice, who is running to replace Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, another Republican whom Trump blames for his loss. . Trump is also expected to travel to Alabama to support Representative Mo Brooks, a Republican Senate candidate. And in July, Trump will be the keynote speaker at the Conservative Political Action Convention in Dallas, Texas.

Its part is itchy and part smart politics, a Trump adviser has said of his return to the MAGA rally circuit. This is exactly how Donald Trump should exercise his political power.

At the rally in Ohio, Trump will appear at a VIP reception and fundraiser in support of Miller before making his case on stage. But he will also fend off political flirtations from Senate candidates eager for him to anoint their candidacy in what has become an overcrowded Republican primary race.

There were discussions among Trump’s aides ahead of Saturday’s rally over not allowing behind-the-scenes candidates to take photos with the former president for fear those images could later be used to implicate in wrong that they received his approval. Trump’s aides have been increasingly aggressive in pushing back candidates’ efforts to suggest they have Trump’s backing when they don’t.

Trump’s support was sought in the Ohio Senate race, where earlier this year a handful of them met the former president in an apprentice-style session where they strove to the impress. Trump has so far remained neutral in the contest. Some of the Republican candidates are expected to attend the fundraiser ahead of the rally.

The ex-president is not expected to approve the Ohio Senate GOP primary anytime soon, although he surprised many Republicans earlier this month when he backed GOP Representative Ted Budd in the race for the North Carolina Senate. In the meantime, the major candidates intend to take advantage of his trip.

Former President Donald Trump, right, announces his approval of North Carolina Representative Ted Budd, left, for the 2022 North Carolina US Senate seat as he speaks at the Republican Convention of North Carolina on Saturday June 5, 2021 in Greenville, NC | Chris Seward / AP Photo

Josh Mandel, the former state treasurer who led the first internal polls, posted on Twitter that he was delighted to be at the rally. Businessman Mike Gibbons hosts a tailgate outside the fairgrounds at the rally with food and games, according to a person familiar with the campaign, and plans to greet the rally attendees at the ‘event. Jane Timken, the former president of the state’s Republican Party, has run a radio ad welcoming Trump to Ohio and is holding a pre-rally for supporters to wave Trump, according to her countryside.

I think the president is smart to take a step back and not give any approval. It’s a bit Darwinian, said former Trump campaign strategist Steve Bannon. Ohio is the Lord of the Flies right now, but I’m not saying that’s a bad thing.

Democratic Representative Tim Ryan, candidate for the state Senate, rejected Trump’s visit in a brief interview. He called the contrast between the Biden administration’s track record and agenda versus Trump a winner for us.

He’s not running for nothing in 2022, so he won’t be on the ballot, Ryan added of Trump. I can’t keep up with what they’re doing there. It’s just culture war after culture war after culture war and people don’t want that. “

Since leaving office, Trump’s main fixation has been his grievances over the 2020 election results, audits aimed at overturning the results, and unsubstantiated and conspiratorial allegations of widespread electoral fraud.

But he also pledged to help Republicans prepare for a return to power in 2022.

Between rounds of golf with friends, lunches and dinners at his private clubs in Palm Beach and Bedminster, and trips to Trump Tower in New York City to keep tabs on ongoing investigations into his businesses, he has organized fundraisers for pro-Trump candidates and worked with assistants to determine which endorsements to make.

Several assistants working at the Saturday event said that while they were happy that Trump had rallies again, it seemed like uncharted territory because this time he was not a candidate. At least for now. Trump continued to tease a race in 2024, and his team continues to portray him as if he’s still in the oval. In a poll emailed to supporters on Wednesday, Trumps Save America PAC asked respondents who they think is best placed to lead our nation?

Trump, once listed, secured the title of president. Biden simply used his first and last name.

Alex Isenstadt contributed to this report.

