Trump told authorities to shoot protesters in the leg, new book says





Trump’s rhetoric against protesters has grown increasingly hostile in his final months, according to excerpts from a new book. CNN got the clips that would detail how General Mark Milley came to be as the voice of the opposition. On several occasions, Trump has allegedly suggested shooting protesters, according to the book. Loading Something is loading.

As protests raged in the United States last year, the country’s top general had to push back on then-President Donald Trump’s desire to order military intervention in response to civil unrest on multiple occasions , as the former president’s ways became more volatile in his final months in office, according to excerpts from a new book obtained by CNN.

In “Frankly We Won This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Loses,” Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender explains how Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley often found himself as the only voice of resistance during heated discussions in the Oval Office. as Trump’s rhetoric escalated in response to the eruption of civil unrest in 2020, according to the book.

Bender’s book alleges Trump would tell his administration he wanted to see law enforcement ‘get physical’ with protesters, even featuring videos featuring aggressive police responses as examples, CNN reported .

“This is how you’re supposed to deal with these people,” Trump told senior officials, according to Bender reports. “Crack their skulls!”

On several occasions inside the White House, Trump has reportedly suggested shooting protesters. He also told members of his administration that he wanted the military to “beat the damn” protesters, CNN said, citing Bender’s upcoming book.

According to the outlet, Milley and then attorney general William Barr would object to the president’s increasingly hostile language and he would nod, but only slightly.

“Well, shoot them in the leg or maybe in the foot,” Trump reportedly said. “But be tough on them!”

A Trump representative did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Bender’s book suggests that Milley also had to deal with other senior officials who emboldened Trump’s extremism, including senior adviser Stephen Miller, who allegedly likened media coverage of the cable protests to a third country. world, suggesting that parts of America had been turned into war. zoned.

The suggestion enraged Milley, according to CNN, who believed Miller was operating from his wheelhouse.

“Shut up, Stephen,” Milley told Miller, according to snippets reviewed by CNN.

A representative for Milley did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

According to CNN, Bender’s book also alleges that despite being on “good terms” with Trump, Milley made an effort to be in Washington as often as possible during the final months of Trump’s presidency, in left because he feared Trump might decide to invoke the insurgency law in response to the protests.

Although the president never did, Milley would have worried about how to advise Trump if he had invoked the Insurgency Act, which would have moved military forces to the streets acting against civilians.

Milley and former Defense Secretary Mark Esper were both against the idea, which Trump has repeatedly proposed in response to civil unrest and protests.

