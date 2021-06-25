Please Stop Calling on the UK Right-Wing Government | Boris Johnson

Social media platforms such as TikTok have given teens and young adults around the world a voice on political issues. Social media can be a useful outlet for political opinion, especially if you are still too young to vote.

But, among young UK social media users, there is a popular eat-the-rich ideology that is slowly helping terms like right-wing and far-right become interchangeable.

Reddit threads and TikTok threads are booming, with young people expressing disapproval of the current Tory government in the UK. In all fairness, it would be hard to expect anything different after the many mistakes this government has made during the COVID pandemic. These included a too late lockdown, the introduction of programs like Eat Out to Help that essentially subsidized wealthy and middle-class people to go out to the types of restaurants that young people usually can’t afford. anyway, failing to procure adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers and a complete failure to help or support students who have found themselves unable to attend university for a long time. part of a year.

It’s no surprise that many young people, especially those in Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2012), don’t feel their needs are understood or represented by the ruling party. In their anger, many used the term far-right to express their disapproval.

One of the users I ran into TikTok not too long ago said in a video: I really hate this thing that we Brits are doing, where we act like America is way worse than us, when we literally have a far-right government. The user complained about a pop star who had criticized the United States.

Sadly, a lot of young people in the UK seem to think like that, but I don’t think a lot of them really have a clue what it’s like to live under a really far-right regime.

It is true that in 2019, many members of Britain First (which is a British far-right political organization) switched to the Conservative Party after Boris Johnson canceled an investigation into Islamophobia within the party. The following year, just before the start of the pandemic, Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski was invited to speak at a nationalist conference in Rome, Italy, alongside far-right Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn . But these incidents do not make the British government far right. It is only fair that they are cause for concern but, frankly, calling the UK government far-right may sound offensive to those who have had to live their lives in countries that are in fact dominated by far-right politics. People like me.

I am 25 years old and I was born and raised in Poland. I left the country for good in 2016. The political landscape of the time, especially attitudes towards migrants and ever-growing anti-LGBTQ sentiments (something that directly affects me on a daily basis) were among my reasons. to do. By comparison, the UK is downright liberal and it makes me uncomfortable to think that someone could even view the current UK government as being on the far right.

This does not in any way signify my approval for all the policies of the Conservative parties. But in a country where same-sex marriage has been legal since 2014, where women have the right to terminate a pregnancy until week 23 and do not have to resort to life-threatening clandestine abortions, where the laws anti-discrimination have been in place for years, the government is not on the far right. A month after Wales elected its first-ever gay-identity mayor, Owen Hurcum, in May this year, Hungary passed a law banning all LGBTQ content in schools and on children’s television. That says a lot.

Hungary and Poland are places where you can see exactly what far-right politics can lead to. Orbn wastes no time in speeches. To call the immigrants poison (something you might read in the Sun newspaper but are unlikely to hear from a UK Prime Minister, even though Johnson used demeaning terms in his role as a columnist) to ban the studies of gender in Hungarian universities, it has intensified the problem of nationalist populism in Hungary.

It is hard to imagine a situation in which UK universities would be banned from offering students certain courses and degrees. UK Section 28 law banned the promotion of homosexuality in schools, but was repealed years ago, first in Scotland in 2000, then in the rest of the country in 2003. And I can’t. not imagine a scenario in which the UK government criminalizes lawyers and activists. work to help asylum seekers, such as Hungary made in 2018.

In Poland at the end of last year and in the midst of a global pandemic, record crowds gathered on the streets of Polish cities to campaign against the country’s toughening of abortion laws. It was reported that nearly 100,000 people gathered in Warsaw on October 30, 2020 in response to the Polish Constitutional Court ruling in October that abortions, even those performed in cases of severe fetal abnormalities, were unconstitutional. This is what the far right really looks like.

Boris Johnson may be the subject of mocking memes circulating on social media, but those created to mock Jaroslaw Kaczynski, 72-year-old Polish Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, are much more emotional. accused. Kaczynski is the real anti-hero of the Polish protests against abortion. In a statement posted on his party’s Facebook page, after protesters refused to return home, Kaczynski said the protests were designed to destroy Poland and end his nation’s history. The fact that Kaczynski appeared in the video instead of President Duda or Prime Minister Morawiecki shows who is really pulling the strings of Polish politics.

When the Polish Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff’s email was hacked earlier this month, leaks revealed that Kaczynski allegedly considered sending armed troops to confront women protesting against abortion rights in October of Last year. Although this was unsuccessful, the protests were far from peaceful. Polish police used tear gas against the participants.

The simple fact that 90 percent of British police officers do not carry weapons, while 88 percent of Polish police officers do, is another good example of the difference in attitude towards the police of citizens in each country.

Kaczynski described the idea of ​​granting more rights to LGBTQ people in Poland as a threat to society. This is a far cry from Catholic Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg declaring that he personally opposes abortion completely.

In a country where 33 million out of 38 citizens declare themselves Catholic, it is easy to use religion as a tool when it comes to advancing a political agenda. The ruling Polish politicians can get away with branding homosexuals not equal to normal people, all in the name of faith, apparently.

Even when they disagree with issues such as same-sex marriage or adoption, UK politicians tend to stay a lot more respectful than that.

Archbishops of Poland called on LGBTQ communities a rainbow plague and a great threat to our freedom while thanking God for a gift that is Jaroslaw Kaczynski. I cannot imagine the Archbishop of Canterbury speaking in these terms.

So no, the British establishment is not far to the right. Even in the wake of Brexit, the UK remains a diverse, liberal and generally welcoming place. Of course, we must carefully observe the incidents of interaction between far-right groups and the government. However, we must also appreciate how far the country has come in terms of the fight for equality.

Often times, your everyday reality is someone else’s dream.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeeras.