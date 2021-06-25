During the last debate session, the government announces adjusted revenue measures, spending plans





Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin addresses the final session of the 2021-22 budget debate in the National Assembly. The Chamber examines the recommendations made by the Senate for incorporation into the 2021-22 finance bill. Tarin announces a tax target set at an ambitious Rs5.800 billion.

The government will now tax mobile phone calls longer than five minutes.

This was announced by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin during an address to a session of the National Assembly, chaired by Vice President Qasim Suri, to conclude the debate on the 2021-2022 budget on Friday. Tarin responded to the recommendations of senators and the opposition.

The government set its revenue target at Rs 5.8 trillion and Tarin said it was getting rid of 12 withholding taxes.

Tarin explained that talking on your mobile for more than five minutes will be taxed at 75 paisas, but there will be no tax on texting and mobile internet.

Earlier, the finance minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cabinet opposed imposing a tax on mobile phone calls, internet data and SMS, after which they would not be taxed.

Budget 2021-22: No increase in the tax rate for mobile phone calls, SMS, internet, according to Shaukat Tarin

Gold and silver tax reduced from 17% to 1-3% percent. The 17% tax on the added value of gold will remain. No tax levied on wheat or its by-products. Income target set at 5,800 billion rupees. Reduced tax on 1000 cc cars. Tax on milk, yogurt and other dairy products. Mobile phone calls of more than 5 minutes will be charged; no SMS and mobile internet tax Non-FBR third parties to audit tax evaders The tax on medical devices has also been withdrawn.

Tarin said that “harassment” by the Federal Board of Revenue is a problem for everyone, because of which taxpayers do not file their returns.

For this, he said, the government plans to set up a third party with a legal structure. “We will only do one audit and talk to the taxpayer,” he said, stressing that a taxpayer will not be arrested.

Budget 2021-2022: the government aims for a 4.8% growth in the budget “favorable to citizens”

He shared that the government has profiles of at least 15 million people who do not pay their taxes. But the RBF will not approach these people. Instead, in the government’s new plan, the third will go to those non-taxpayers.

Why did Pakistan go to the IMF?

The Minister of Finance spoke about some of the main challenges facing the PTI government and explained how the government has tried to meet these challenges.

The biggest problem, he said, when the PTI government took office, was the country’s current account deficit of $ 20 million.

In the past, growth had been seen after taking out loans, he said, explaining that the current account deficit left the government with no choice but to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Read more: Pakistan had to go for IMF program because PML-N left multibillion dollar deficit behind: Shaukat Tarin

Tarin estimated that the Pakistani economy had declined because the IMF imposed strict conditions, including an increase in the discount rate to 13%, a devaluation of the rupee and a tariff increase, when Pakistan approached him. for its program.

On top of all this, Tarin said the icing on the cake was when the coronavirus pandemic swept across the country.

He explained that Prime Minister Imran Khan then decided to develop the country’s industry.

What are the government’s revised plans?

Tarin emphasized “comprehensive and sustainable development this time around” during his budget speech.

“We will provide interest-free loans of up to Rs 300,000 for agriculture. An interest-free loan of up to Rs 500,000 will be given to an individual to do business in urban areas,” he said.

The finance minister said the tax on gold and silver has been reduced from 17% to 1-3%. But the 17% tax on the added value of gold will remain.

Budget 2021-22: realistic or too optimistic?

No tax has been levied on wheat or its derivatives, while the tax on 1,000 cc cars will be reduced and the tax on dairy products and medical devices will be abolished.

“We bring the idea of ​​agricultural malls to get rid of the role of the middle man,” Tarin explained, explaining that the network of agricultural malls will be spread across Pakistan and eliminate the current profit margin of 400 to 500% of the middle man.

He said the e-commerce tax is being removed and registered e-commerce businesses do not have to pay any tax.

“We will continue to provide incentives for textiles. We will introduce a my car program. All demands from the IT sector have also been met,” he said.

As part of the government’s final budget plans, every citizen can get a housing loan from banks. Low-income households, on the other hand, will receive a targeted subsidy for electricity and wheat.

He also said that Prime Minister Khan had refused to increase the electricity tariff, while 260 billion rupees had been set aside for the Ehsaas program this year.

The government has allocated $ 1.1 billion for coronavirus vaccines and set aside 5 billion rupees to introduce an electronic voting system.

Tarin said previous governments had not budgeted money for a dam project because they believed it would not be completed during their tenure.

“Imran Khan has put money aside in the budget for a dam project,” he said.

Read more: Gwadars’ first university missing from the 2021-22 budget

The finance minister said the government had increased the annual PSDP by 40% from 630 billion rupees to 900 billion rupees. He said that transport and energy projects as well as projects in underdeveloped areas, including Balochistan, tribal areas and Gilgit-Baltistan, have been prioritized in the development plan to bring the prosperity and poverty reduction.

The minister stressed that Pakistan has become a net importer of food products and that the current government will now spend in the agricultural sector to achieve self-sufficiency. He said a plan has been formulated in cooperation with the provinces to elevate this sector.

He said cold rooms and warehouses will be established.

For the industrial sector, he said, incentives of Rs 40 billion will be granted with the aim of increasing competitiveness in this important sector of the economy. He said that tax relief has been given to the SME sector and that loans of Rs 100 billion will be given to them with a 9% mark-up.

