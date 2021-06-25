Emhoff denies Harris border trip was scheduled to miss Trump





A day after former President Donald Trump called on the Biden administration to scramble to beat its scheduled border visit next week by sending Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, Second Mister Doug Emhoff denied that the trip had been announced under political duress.

The White House on Wednesday, 91 days after President Biden asked Harris to handle the escalating border crisis, announced that she would accompany Homeland Security Secretary Alejando Mayorakas on a trip to El Paso, Texas.

It came more than a week after the former president revealed last Tuesday that he would be traveling to the border on June 30 with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to review what he said the administration Biden had turned into an “unmitigated disaster zone” of “enormous destruction and death.

Emhoff, in an interview with NBC News, touted the Biden administration’s line that Friday was the right time for Harris and had nothing to do with Trump’s upcoming visit.

“This is just the next phase in coordination with other parts of the administration,” Emhoff said. Tasos Katopodis / UPI

“This is just the next phase in coordination with other parts of the administration,” Emhoff said. “Kamala Harris is not motivated by any political issues or political pressure.”

But that’s not how Trump saw the announcement.

After months of ignoring the southern border crisis, it’s great that we have finally made Kamala Harris go and see the tremendous destruction and death they have created as a direct result of the end of my life. Very tough but fair border policy, Trump said in a statement Wednesday.

If Governor Abbott and I weren’t going next week, she wouldn’t have been! He continued.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was pressed on the timing of Harris’ visit during Wednesday’s daily briefing.

What I’m telling you is that, even if as part of her mission, she of course organized a number of bilateral engagements, she visited the Northern Triangle, she made a number of announcements. on how to deal with root causes, Psaki said, adding that she would assess with the Department of Homeland Security and with the administration when the time was right to leave.

If Governor Abbott and I weren’t going next week, she wouldn’t have been! Trump said. Carlos Barria / REUTERS

When asked point blank if the White House was sending Harris to the border prior to Trump’s visit, she said no.

We have assessed within our government when it is opportune for her to come to the border, Psaki said.

Harris has come under fierce criticism from Democrats and Republicans for her inability to visit the border, and in recent interviews she has called a border stop nothing more than a “big gesture.” And noted that she had not been to Europe either.

The Biden administration, immediately after entering the White House, began to reverse many of Trump’s border policies and opened the floodgates for illegal immigrants from Central America and Mexico – including thousands of unaccompanied children – to come to the United States.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has agreed with Trump that the Biden administration is catching up.

There is no doubt in my mind that Vice President Harriss’ long-awaited visit to the US-Mexico border was prompted by President Trump’s decision to visit the border next week, he posted in a tweet. . The Biden / Harris team couldn’t afford to allow Trump to visit the border first. Great job, President Trump.

