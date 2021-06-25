Pak left loopholes in terrorist financing accounts to escape FATF scrutiny





Pakistan has deliberately left loopholes in small savings accounts to help fund terrorist groups, many of which enjoy state patronage to sidestep Financial Action Task Force (FATF) control.

The FATF has called on Pakistan to comply with international standards and rules relating to anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing laws and regulations.

Fabien Baussart, writing in a Times of Israel blog post, said that although Pakistan has complied with some of the conditions set by the FATF, with great reluctance, there is one area that has not shown proof. due diligence to block terrorist financing – small savings accounts.

Small savings in Pakistan generate more than 4 trillion rupees on more than seven million accounts held by individuals, or 28% of all bank deposits.

The possibility of terrorist groups and individuals holding these accounts remains quite high, given the number of terrorist groups and cadres in Pakistan. By Prime Minister Imran Khan’s own admission, Pakistan was home to more than 40,000 terrorists a few years ago, Baussart said.

These shortcomings were pointed out by the FATF in its two recent compliance reports – in October 2019 and September 2020. The October 2019 report made it clear that much of the banking sector, both formal and informal, was either out of business. scope of any anti-money laundering law enforcement or did not meet any existing regulations regarding the identification of suspicious accounts and transactions.

In the September 2020 follow-up report, the FATF referred to the new set of rules issued by Pakistan following the October 2019 report, but prosecution provisions were still lacking in the regulations, which allowed the banking sector to be lax in identifying suspicious accounts. and transfers, The Times of Israel reported.

The problem lies in the new rules – the National Savings Schemes (AML and CFT) Rules, 2019, which call for a close scrutiny of all account holders – seven million of them – in six months and a risk profiling of account holders over a similar period, he said. Baussart.

The National Association of Savings Agents of All of Pakistan (APNSOA) reported several reasons why Pakistan was unlikely to meet FATF obligations regarding the small savings sector.

The first is the difficulty of identifying consumers because a mechanism to do so has not been put in place despite such a tight and almost impossible deadline. To illustrate, the printed copies of KYC (Know Your Customer) were not available, until April of this year, in any of the National Savings Centers.

The mismatch between intention and action on the ground, according to bank agents, results from the ineffectiveness of the Supervisory Board in the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism, and from a misuse of power.

The officers point out that the supervisory authority, which was a critical stakeholder, simply had not planned and implemented the measures that would help Pakistan comply with the stipulations of anti-money laundering and anti-money laundering. terrorist financing (AML and CFT), The Times of Israel reported. .

The authorities have not modified the software application of the National Savings Bank to follow the new provisions. Bank staff do not yet have adequate equipment and protocols to verify data, verify KYC documents and use biometric data. Guidelines for bank staff and customers are lacking as they are now, Baussart informed.

With these massive problems in just one segment of the financial sector, Pakistan’s efforts to comply with the FATF are likely to remain inconclusive at the next meeting of the international watchdog.

A meeting of the FATF takes place from June 21 to 25 to discuss Pakistan.

Pakistan has been on the FATF gray list since June 2018. Earlier, in February, the global terrorist financing watchdog kept Pakistan on its “gray list” until June after concluding that Islamabad had failed to address its strategically important gaps, to fully implement the 27-Point Plan of Action that the Watchdog had developed for Pakistan.

